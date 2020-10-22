Somers Point Good Old Days Festival and the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Fund receive much needed support from Shore True Value Hardware

The Annual Somers Point Good Old Days Festival and the 5K Run for Bud have been held on the first Saturday after Labor day for over 40 years. These iconic community events were on everyone’s calendars. The day is always filled with free music, various food vendors, crafts, and plenty of fun activities for the kids.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Foundation. Established in 1979 in honor of Lawrence “Bud” Kern, former Recreation Commission Chairperson and Little League President, the fund recognizes graduating Somers Point high school students who have demonstrated community spirit and pride through their involvement in civic and scholastic activities while displaying a singular dedication to a purpose. Lawrence “Bud” Kern was instrumental in the development of recreation facilities and programs in Somers Point and expended countless volunteer hours in service to his community. It was his idea to hold an end-of-summer community picnic, which gave rise to the Good Old Days Festival.