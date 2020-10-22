Somers Point Good Old Days Festival and the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Fund receive much needed support from Shore True Value Hardware

The Annual Somers Point Good Old Days Festival and the 5K Run for Bud have been held on the first Saturday after Labor day for over 40 years. These iconic community events were on everyone’s calendars. The day is always filled with free music, various food vendors, crafts, and plenty of fun activities for the kids.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Foundation. Established in 1979 in honor of Lawrence “Bud” Kern, former Recreation Commission Chairperson and Little League President, the fund recognizes graduating Somers Point high school students who have demonstrated community spirit and pride through their involvement in civic and scholastic activities while displaying a singular dedication to a purpose. Lawrence “Bud” Kern was instrumental in the development of recreation facilities and programs in Somers Point and expended countless volunteer hours in service to his community. It was his idea to hold an end-of-summer community picnic, which gave rise to the Good Old Days Festival.
Like many cherished events in the area, the Good Old Days Festival was wiped out by the pandemic. Even before the virus, the organizing committee suffered a devastating loss when festival sponsor, Sure Storage, was the site of a spectacular fire that caused a loss to many private and public people and groups. The committee lost all of its operating equipment and surplus supplies in the fire. With this loss and the loss of the festival, the Foundation is hurting.
Recognizing the situation, long time event sponsor Shore True Value Hardware stepped up to help. Even though there is no event this year, the crew at the hardware store came through with a $1,000 donation of support for the foundation.
Maureen Kern of the Foundation and the committee said “Alison and Paul from Shore True Valve Hardware have been great corporate community partners to the festival for many years. We can’t thank them enough for this support. This will help us to continue awarding scholarships to many deserving students.”
Teresa McGuigan of the organizing committee “This will help make the 2021 edition of the festival bigger and better than ever. Thanks Shore True Value Hardware!”
The festival returns Sept. 11, 2021. To make a donation to the scholarship fund, please call 609-402-5062.
