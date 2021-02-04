Somers Point Democratic Club installs new board for 2021

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Democratic Club held its first meeting of the year Wednesday, Jan. 27.

One of the agenda items was the election of new officers. All the newly elected officers are women.

In 2020, the Somers Point Democratic Club set a goal of engaging the community through stories that highlight what a unique and special community Somers Point is. The idea was to share how great Somers Point is today due to its rich history, diverse population, wonderful businesses and natural resources. From that idea grew the theme for the club which, is “Today’s Point.” The beauty of cultivating stories about Today’s Point is that it showcases who we are today. Knowing who we are today will guide us to who we want to be tomorrow.

At the meeting, nearly all members in attendance spoke about their interest in engaging the community by becoming engaged in the community. Ideas included how members could support Somers Point through taking action via community service initiatives such as events to support the local food bank at Grace Lutheran Church, trash clean-up events, and voter education and registration initiatives.