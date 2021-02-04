Somers Point Democratic Club installs new board for 2021

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Democratic Club held its first meeting of the year Wednesday, Jan. 27.
One of the agenda items was the election of new officers. All the newly elected officers are women.
In 2020, the Somers Point Democratic Club set a goal of engaging the community through stories that highlight what a unique and special community Somers Point is. The idea was to share how great Somers Point is today due to its rich history, diverse population, wonderful businesses and natural resources. From that idea grew the theme for the club which, is “Today’s Point.” The beauty of cultivating stories about Today’s Point is that it showcases who we are today. Knowing who we are today will guide us to who we want to be tomorrow.
At the meeting, nearly all members in attendance spoke about their interest in engaging the community by becoming engaged in the community. Ideas included how members could support Somers Point through taking action via community service initiatives such as events to support the local food bank at Grace Lutheran Church, trash clean-up events, and voter education and registration initiatives.
“We figured we would get the ball rolling and kick off the year with a drive for items needed by the community on President’s Day. What a better way to honor our nation and our local community than by helping those in need,” said Kim O’Brien, the club’s newly elected president. “At the meeting, members discussed how important it is to learn what the community needs so we can take appropriate action. The club hopes that through this first event, we will be able to talk with community members and get their suggestions.”
The club hopes to get input from the community at their events and through social media. Members recognize that there is a need for change. What played out on national news in 2020 shows we need to be more inclusive and sensitive to the needs of our diverse community. Somers Point is not immune to the national outcry, and we just want the public to know we recognize that. We want to make sure that all citizens are represented. They have a group to whom they can turn to get involved and make change!
As is often the case, the club meeting also had an invited guest. This month’s guest was Mico Lucide, a candidate for Atlantic County clerk. The presentation focused on how critical voter education is and how even the design of the ballot itself can have an impact on the outcome of elections.
The new officers are as follows: Kimberly O’Brien is president. Karen Bruno, who is currently a Somers Point City Council member, is vice president. AnnMarie Gibbs is treasurer. The position of secretary grew into an outreach position as well, so to cover the expansion of duties there are co-secretaries. The co-secretaries are Lisa Bender and Theresa Dougherty.
In addition to the food drive, the Somers Point Democratic Club is working on the launch of a new website focusing on the theme of Today’s Point.
To learn more about the Somers Point Democratic Club or become a member, see www.facebook.com/somerspointdemocraticclub.