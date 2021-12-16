Somers Point Community First hosts tree lighting event

Santa arrived along Bay Avenue in Somers Point on Wednesday, Dec 8. to help usher in the holiday season with local residents and members of Somers Point Community First.

Twenty-five Christmas trees from Huffman Farms and Greenhouses now twinkle brightly in the evening on the block of Bay Avenue between New York Avenue and Medical Center Way. The trees were decorated by local businesses, community groups, several families and departments at Shore Medical Center.

“We wanted to bring some holiday sparkle to the Bayfront and our friends and volunteers jumped in to be a part of this very festive effort,” said Kathy Ciboldi, a founding member of Somers Pont Community First.

The participants who decorated trees include: Josie Kelly’s Public House, Shore Revenue Cycle Team, Surgical Services, Somers Point Community First, Somers Point Mom Squad, Huffman Farms and Greenhouses, Republic Bank, Green Thumb Garden Club, Compass Real Estate, Lifegate Church, Mainland Living Magazine, Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund and Mark Fabi & family.