The City of Somers Point is proud to announce the 2022 Spring City Wide Yard Sale will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 and 22. A master list of addresses will be posted on the city’s website by May 18. If you are interested in taking part in the yard sale, please contact Recreation Director Doug Shallcross by May 11 at dshallcross@spgov.org or drop information off at City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point. Any questions, call Shallcross at 609-833-5428.