Somers Point CAREGiver Selected as Finalist for National Honor

“Once I got involved in taking care of my own elderly relatives, I realized this was going to be my work,’” Kibler said. “After all the things I had done, this is what I was called to do. I felt as though I’d finally arrived home."

Shortly after moving to Somers Point in 2006, Kibler saw a Home Instead ad in the paper looking for CAREGivers. ”I signed on as a home helper, at first transporting clients to appointments for doctor visits or to the hair salon. Then I began doing companion care and helped around the home making meals for clients, changing linens and making their bed. A few years later, I took the certified home health aide course and received my certification to provide personal care, which included helping with dressing, bathing and walking,” Kibler said.

“The greatest advantage I’ve had in my role as a CAREGiver is that I was once a family caregiver myself,” he said. “I once had to be that person, to rise to the occasion and be there for my family. I know how it feels, and I know how important it is to encourage and empathize with what these clients and their families are going through.”