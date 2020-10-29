Somers Point Business Association announces no fees for dues for 2021

SOMERS POINT — Realizing the severe impact that COVID-19 has had on restaurants, retail and many other businesses, the Somers Point Business Association announced members who paid for annual membership in 2020 will not be charged for membership dues in 2021.

“Our core mission is to support our member businesses, so we have decided to provide some relief by waiving membership next year for our current members,” said Chuck Westcott, president of the Somers Point Business Association.

“While we have been very active on a traditional and social media front to support our members during pandemic, we were unable to host any in person events. The funds collected in 2020 will be reallocated for networking events as soon as we are able to host them.”

Member businesses that paid the $175 annual dues in 2020 will automatically maintain their membership through December 31, 2021. Businesses interested in becoming members can visit somerspointba.org or call 609-920-7004.

The SPBA is an organization that brings together businesses and professionals interested in the promotion, improvement, development and advancement of the business climate of Somers Point and surrounding areas. The SPBA has strong relationships with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Cape May Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, in order to provide information and business support on both the state and federal levels.