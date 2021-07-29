Somers Point Arts Commission Poetry in the Park

What could be better than an early summer evening in the serene park overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay and listening to the spoken words of local poets, the guitar music of Marc Wasserman and the opportunity to read your own poem at the open mic segment?

Well, the Somers Point Arts Commission invites the public to experience just that scenario at Poetry in the Park, an evening of spoken words at Kennedy Park on Broadway in Somers Point on Aug. 1 from 6-7:30pm.

This summer evening event in the park is the setting for the 2nd Poetry in the Park presentation by the Somers Point Arts Commission that features local presenting poets readings from their original published works including Erin Castaldi, Somers Point’s poet laureate, Marya Parral, Toni Libro, Richard Russell, John Sweeder, Aubrey Rahab Hiers and Christine Cote’. These poets will be representing Beach Bards, South Jersey Writers and other South Jersey writing organizations and will be promoting their individual or organization’s publications.