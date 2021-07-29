Somers Point Arts Commission Poetry in the Park

What could be better than an early summer evening in the serene park overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay and listening to the spoken words of local poets, the guitar music of Marc Wasserman and the opportunity to read your own poem at the open mic segment?
Well, the Somers Point Arts Commission invites the public to experience just that scenario at Poetry in the Park, an evening of spoken words at Kennedy Park on Broadway in Somers Point on Aug. 1 from 6-7:30pm.
This summer evening event in the park is the setting for the 2nd Poetry in the Park presentation by the Somers Point Arts Commission that features local presenting poets readings from their original published works including Erin Castaldi, Somers Point’s poet laureate, Marya Parral, Toni Libro, Richard Russell, John Sweeder, Aubrey Rahab Hiers and Christine Cote’. These poets will be representing Beach Bards, South Jersey Writers and other South Jersey writing organizations and will be promoting their individual or organization’s publications.
A special tribute reading to Stephen Dunn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, who recently passed away on his 82nd birthday on June 24 will be presented by Maxine Patroni, a former student of Dunn’s. Dunn is well-known and respected in South Jersey through his time as a faculty member starting in 1974 at Stockton State College, now University, until 2004. He maintained an association with the university until 2016. In 2003, Dunn published more than 20 volumes of poetry including Local Visitations, a collection of poems that included long-dead writers visiting South Jersey towns, e.g. “Jane Austen in Egg Harbor” and “Twain in Atlantic City”.
In addition to the presenting poets, Somers Point students who have won the eighth grade poetry competitions will present their work; there will be an open mic segment where audience members have the opportunity to sign up to read one original poem.
Attendees should bring their own chairs. Kennedy Park is a disable-accessible venue; parking is available. The event is free and open to the public. For questions please contact somersptarts@gmail.com or call 609-653-4991.
This program is made possible by contributions by the Somers Point Business Association, Sturdy Savings Bank, Republic Bank and South Jersey Jazz Society and is supported by the City of Somers Point.