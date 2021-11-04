Somers Point Arts Commission paints traffic box

Members of the Somers Point Arts Commission recently completed another piece of public art with the painting of the traffic box at Maryland Ave and Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

This painting of the public utility box was completed Oct. 6 and was the latest addition to the Beautifying Boxes Project that was begun in 2017 with the Green Thumb Garden Club. The boxes can be seen along Bay Avenue, Bethel Road and Groveland Avenue, Shore Road and Maryland Avenue and on the grassy area at the entrance to the Route 52 Causeway.

The theme of the painting was local shore birds and follows the general theme that was started in 2017 with the Green Thumb Garden Club – local flora and fauna of the shore area. The images on the recently beautified box include the white egret, reddish egret, Eastern cattle egret, cormorant and the great blue heron in their natural habitat. The names of the birds are printed on the bottoms of the images so people walking by can easily identify the birds to add to their knowledge of local marsh inhabitants.

Arts Commission members Donna Mohr and Kathy Arleth were assisted in prepping, drawing and painting the county-owned traffic box by volunteers Monica Arleth and Maureen Gordon. The Arts Commission was given permission by Atlantic County Department of Transportation to complete the painting.