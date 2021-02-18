 Skip to main content
Somers Point Arts Commission holds student poetry contest
Somers Point Arts Commission holds student poetry contest

8th Grade Poetry Writing Competition for students Jordan Rd. School and St. Joseph’s Regional School (Somers Point residents only).

The Somers Point Arts Commission is conducting its annual poetry writing competition open to students who are city residents and in eighth grade at Jordan Road School or St. Joseph’s Regional School. The theme must be inspired by living in Somers Point and expressed in poetic form.

The requirements include: Student must be a resident of Somers Point; poem must be original; submission must be typed or neatly printed; and the entry must include student’s first and last name, student's email address, email and mailing address of parent, and telephone number of parent/adult.

Deadline for submission is Feb. 26. For more information and to send by hard copy email Arts Commission member Christine Ulrich at tinetoo@aol.com.

The winner will be announced and notified by March 6 and will be recognized at the Somers Point City Council meeting March 25 by resolution in conjunction with National Poetry Month, April.

