Some changes, but not many, on local school boards

There are 580 school districts across the state of New Jersey. Locally, school board members were recently sworn-in for 2021 and charged with the governance of the four local school districts of Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point and Mainland Regional High School.
The school board members take on an enormous job each year, balancing the education of students, maintaining the schools and facilities, curriculum and staffing while still being mindful of the taxpayers. Members have committee meetings and board meetings and put in many hours each month to help their local school board and its students. It is not an easy job but thankfully volunteers continue to become involved.
Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged the dedication that members of the school board put in each year and declared January as School Board Recognition Month. In a proclamation, the governor said there are more than 5,000 school board members statewide who are charged with the education of New Jersey’s 1.4 million public school students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th.
Murphy said school board members make meaningful contributions in each of their communities and the members greatly enhance the quality of life in New Jersey by their actions on behalf of the students.
Mainland Regional High School
The Mainland Board of Education is made up of members from each of the three sending school districts of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. Linwood attorney Jill Ojserkis was elected as the president of the board, a position she has held every year since 2013. Kevin Milhous of Northfield was re-elected vice-president.
The board welcomed two new members representing Northfield: Ken Patel and Evelyn Perez. Each will serve a three-year term. Patel and Perez step into the seats of former Northfield board members Dennis Sher and Deb Albuquerque. Albert Becker was reelected to his third three-year term representing Somers Point.
Northfield School District
In Northfield, Deborah Levitt, a 30-year member of the Board of Education, was once again elected by her peers as president of the board, a position she has held for more than a decade. Brad Levari was chosen to serve as the vice president. There is an open seat on the district's governing body as long-time member Dr. Zubair Syed tendered his resignation, creating the vacancy. Anyone interested in being a part of the board can contact the Northfield School District Board Secretary and Business Administrator Linda Albright for more information.
Somers Point School District
In Somers Point, Staci Endicott, an educator and Boy Scout leader, was returned by her peers for another year as president of the board. Courtney Laut was elected as the vice president. The other board members include John Conover, Michael Sweeder, Heather Samuelson, Jenna DiCicco, Dr. Alice Myers, Dr. Kathy Dolton and Stacie Brookbank.
Linwood School District
The Linwood Board of Education has attorney Donna Michael Ziereis at the helm of the board for another year with educator Steven Evinski chosen as the vice president. Board member Casey Lowry was re-elected to a second three-year term and two new members were elected: Reema Kanzaria and Emily Ryan, who replace Jason Goldstein and Alexa D’Amato on the board.
Michael Ziereis said serving on the school board is always interesting and added that Linwood is blessed to have such incredible administrative leadership and such engaged teachers and staff. “We are so excited to have Reema and Emily on board but will certainly miss the incredible work effort and guidance Jason and Alexa provided. Alexa jumped in with both feet to learn about all aspects of school board governance, and with her legal training, she was an incredible asset for our board. Jason worked so hard and was a steady conduit for community feedback and input for our Board,” the board president said.
Those interested in running for their local board of education will need to file their petition by Monday, March 1. They will need to have ten registered voters sign their petition to make it official.
The requirements are simple: they must be a citizen, at least 18 years old, able to read and write, a resident of the district in which they are running for at least one year, a registered voter and not convicted of a disqualifying crime. A criminal background check will be run on each person seeking office.