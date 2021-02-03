Some changes, but not many, on local school boards

The Linwood Board of Education has attorney Donna Michael Ziereis at the helm of the board for another year with educator Steven Evinski chosen as the vice president. Board member Casey Lowry was re-elected to a second three-year term and two new members were elected: Reema Kanzaria and Emily Ryan, who replace Jason Goldstein and Alexa D’Amato on the board.

Michael Ziereis said serving on the school board is always interesting and added that Linwood is blessed to have such incredible administrative leadership and such engaged teachers and staff. “We are so excited to have Reema and Emily on board but will certainly miss the incredible work effort and guidance Jason and Alexa provided. Alexa jumped in with both feet to learn about all aspects of school board governance, and with her legal training, she was an incredible asset for our board. Jason worked so hard and was a steady conduit for community feedback and input for our Board,” the board president said.

Those interested in running for their local board of education will need to file their petition by Monday, March 1. They will need to have ten registered voters sign their petition to make it official.