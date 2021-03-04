Shore Physicians Group welcomes Sports Medicine and Primary Care Specialist Steven M. Cetel, DO

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group welcomes Steven M. Cetel, DO, to both their Orthopaedic and Primary Care divisions. Board certified in sports medicine and internal medicine, Cetel brings his experience from the field of sports to the practice.

Cetel worked as a physician with the National Basketball Association’s Delaware Blue Coats, and he worked with the University of Delaware football, lacrosse and men’s and women’s basketball teams. He also served as the physician at the Delaware Wrestling Alliance’s Beast of the East Tournament. Cetel will join Shore Physicians Group orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Norman Johanson as the attending physicians for the upcoming Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in March.

A graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Cetel completed his fellowship in primary care and sports medicine at Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Delaware.

While Cetel has hands-on sports medicine and primary care experience, he is also experienced in diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound as well as pain relief injections under ultrasound, fracture care, bone health and osteoporosis management.

Cetel began seeing patients Feb. 22 at Shore Physicians Group’s Mays Landing office, 5401 Harding Highway. In the coming months, he will see patients at the new Shore Physicians Group Orthopaedic Division offices, which will be at 710 Centre St. in Somers Point. To schedule an appointment with Cetel, call 609-365-6217. To learn more, see ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.