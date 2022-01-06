Shore Physicians Group Welcomes James J. Tayoun, DO to its Surgical Division

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group announced James J. Tayoun, DO, has joined its surgical division. Board certified in general and vascular surgery, Dr. Tayoun brings more than 20 years of experience to Shore Physicians Group. He will begin seeing patients Jan. 3 at 649 Shore Road, and will be on staff at Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Tayoun uses advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques to treat a wide range of conditions that affect the stomach and colon including severe acid reflux disease; hiatal, inguinal, incisional and diaphragm hernias; pathologies of the colon including diverticulitis and tumors; gallbladder surgery, and more. He is also skilled in minimally invasive vascular surgeries to treat aortic aneurysms, varicose veins, and conditions that affect the arteries of the legs including peripheral artery disease.