Shore Physicians Group Welcomes James J. Tayoun, DO to its Surgical Division

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group announced James J. Tayoun, DO, has joined its surgical division. Board certified in general and vascular surgery, Dr. Tayoun brings more than 20 years of experience to Shore Physicians Group. He will begin seeing patients Jan. 3 at 649 Shore Road, and will be on staff at Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Tayoun uses advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques to treat a wide range of conditions that affect the stomach and colon including severe acid reflux disease; hiatal, inguinal, incisional and diaphragm hernias; pathologies of the colon including diverticulitis and tumors; gallbladder surgery, and more. He is also skilled in minimally invasive vascular surgeries to treat aortic aneurysms, varicose veins, and conditions that affect the arteries of the legs including peripheral artery disease.
Dr. Tayoun earned his Doctor of Osteopathy from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his vascular fellowship at Deborah Heart & Lung Center. He has been in practice in the Greater Philadelphia region his entire career. Prior to joining Shore Physicians Group, Dr. Tayoun served as chairman of the Department of Surgery and director of Wound Care for Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove, Pennsylvania. He was also the chairman of the Department of Surgery at St. Francis Medical Center and St. Agnes Medical Center. Dr. Tayoun is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.
In addition to his clinical experience, Dr. Tayoun has also taught extensively, serving as a clinical instructor of surgery at Jefferson Medical College, and at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he also served as associate program director of its residency program and director of its vascular fellowship program. In joining Shore Physicians Group, Dr. Tayoun will work alongside two of his former residents, SPG reconstructive surgeon Dr. Mohit Sood and SPG general and vascular surgeon Dr. Matthew Lawrence.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Tayoun as a part of our family here at SPG. His expertise in advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques along with his knowledge and compassion make him a great addition to an already great team,” says Mark Stephens, chief administrative officer of Shore Physicians Group. “He will be a valuable member of our Shore medical community.”
To learn more visit shorephysiciansgroup.com.