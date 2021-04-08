 Skip to main content
Shore Physicians Group Welcomes Hand Surgeon Dr. Jasmine Bauknight to its Surgical Division
Shore Physicians Group Welcomes Hand Surgeon Dr. Jasmine Bauknight to its Surgical Division

040821_lns_surgeon Dr Jasmine Bauknight

Surgeon Dr. Jasmine Bauknight.

 Shore Medical Center / Provided

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group welcomes hand and upper extremity surgeon Dr. Jasmine Bauknight to its Orthopaedic Surgery Division in Somers Point. She will begin seeing patients April 13 at the Division’s current office at 649 Shore Road, and then will move with the group to 710 Centre Street at the end of April. Dr. Bauknight joins SPG orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Tuan “Mickey” Bui; Dr. Norman Johanson; and Tara E. Chidsey, APN.

Dr. Bauknight received her medical degree from Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. She completed her orthopaedic surgery residency at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. During her residency, she won an award for receiving the highest score on the 2017 Orthopaedic In-Training Exam. She is fluent in Portuguese and French and speaks conversational Spanish.

Dr. Bauknight comes to Shore Physicians Group from St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she worked locum tenens as the only hand and wrist surgeon in a 200-provider group covering a 10,000 square mile area.

As a hand and upper extremity surgeon, Dr. Bauknight treats a variety of conditions that affect the hand, wrist and even the elbow and shoulder. Some of the most common conditions she treats are carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, osteoarthritis, and traumatic injuries to the hand and wrist, such as “avocado hand,” which happens when someone cuts the hand tendons while improperly removing an avocado pit with a knife – a problem that is actually on the rise due to the popularity of avocados.

To make an appointment with Dr. Bauknight, please contact Shore Physicians Group’s Orthopaedic Division at 609-365-6280. Learn more about Shore Physicians Group at ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.

