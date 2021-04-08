Shore Physicians Group Welcomes Hand Surgeon Dr. Jasmine Bauknight to its Surgical Division

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group welcomes hand and upper extremity surgeon Dr. Jasmine Bauknight to its Orthopaedic Surgery Division in Somers Point. She will begin seeing patients April 13 at the Division’s current office at 649 Shore Road, and then will move with the group to 710 Centre Street at the end of April. Dr. Bauknight joins SPG orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Tuan “Mickey” Bui; Dr. Norman Johanson; and Tara E. Chidsey, APN.

Dr. Bauknight received her medical degree from Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. She completed her orthopaedic surgery residency at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. During her residency, she won an award for receiving the highest score on the 2017 Orthopaedic In-Training Exam. She is fluent in Portuguese and French and speaks conversational Spanish.

Dr. Bauknight comes to Shore Physicians Group from St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she worked locum tenens as the only hand and wrist surgeon in a 200-provider group covering a 10,000 square mile area.