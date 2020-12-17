Shore Physicians Group offers life-changing diabetes prevention program

Somers Point — According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 88 million Americans have prediabetes, and are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar is higher than normal, but not high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. The good news is prediabetes can be reversed with lifestyle changes like regular exercise, weight loss and improved nutrition. Shore Physicians Group is proud to offer a CDC-curated Diabetes Prevention Program at no cost, which meets regularly to help people at risk for type 2 diabetes delay or even prevent the disease by making the necessary lifestyle changes to stay healthy. The next group begins January 12, and those interested in the program should take the quiz to determine their eligibility at www.shorephysiciansgroup.com. Once you have submitted your results, eligible participants will be contacted by Shore Physicians Group to enroll in the program.