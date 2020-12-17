Shore Physicians Group offers life-changing diabetes prevention program

Somers Point — According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 88 million Americans have prediabetes, and are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar is higher than normal, but not high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. The good news is prediabetes can be reversed with lifestyle changes like regular exercise, weight loss and improved nutrition. Shore Physicians Group is proud to offer a CDC-curated Diabetes Prevention Program at no cost, which meets regularly to help people at risk for type 2 diabetes delay or even prevent the disease by making the necessary lifestyle changes to stay healthy. The next group begins January 12, and those interested in the program should take the quiz to determine their eligibility at www.shorephysiciansgroup.com. Once you have submitted your results, eligible participants will be contacted by Shore Physicians Group to enroll in the program.
Participants will not only learn how to prevent Type 2 Diabetes, but build relationships and skills that will last a lifetime. Now in its second year at Shore Physicians Group, the Diabetes Prevention Program provides participants with the tools they need to be successful, including a digital scale, portion control tools, exercise support, meal planning guidelines and more. The group beginning in January is led by Angela Insana, a trained lifestyle coach with Shore Physicians Group. Sessions are held at 5:30 p.m. for one hour each week for the first four months and then approximately once a month for the remainder of the year.
Sessions will initially be held virtually via Zoom, but when COVID restrictions are lifted, the group will meet at Shore Medical Center’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center in Somers Point, with access to exercise equipment.
To take the quiz, visit ShorePhysiciansGroup.com and find the Diabetes Prevention Program under “Services” and then “Specialty Centers”. After you take the quiz, you will email your results to DiabetesPrevention@ShorePhysiciansGroup.com. For more information, call 609-365-6200, ext. 2057.
