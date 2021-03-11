Shore Physicians Group endocrinology division moves to Somers Point

Somers Point — Shore Physicians Group’s Endocrinology Division has relocated from Northfield to its new standalone office at 18 W. New York Ave. in Somers Point.

The new location features ample and convenient patient parking and is next to Shore Outpatient Rehabilitation, which serves as the meeting site for the Diabetes Prevention Program. Shore Physicians Group Endocrinology providers include Drs. Vijay babu Balakrishnan MD, CCD and Matthew H. Corcoran, MD; Advanced Nurse Practitioner & Certified Diabetes Educator, Denyse Gallagher, APRN-BC, CDE; and Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Tiffany Rios, RD, CDE.

The endocrinology team treats endocrine-related disorders including type 1 and type 2 diabetes; thyroid disorders; osteoporosis; adrenal disorders; diseases of the parathyroid; pituitary disorders; cholesterol disorders; medical management of weight loss; polycystic ovarian syndrome; testosterone deficiency and transgender care.

Shore Physicians Group’s endocrinology team embraces the latest technology in endocrinology, including continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pumps for patients with diabetes, and comprehensive thyroid care.

To schedule an appointment with an SPG endocrinology provider, call 609-365-5300. To learn more, visit ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.