Shore names social worker Taylor Tapp its March Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — For consistently delivering outstanding person-centered service and embodying Shore Medical Center’s mission, vision and values, Taylor Tapp, MSW, of its Care Management team has been chosen as Shore’s Employee of the Month for March.

Before joining the Care Management team in 2019, Tapp, of Somers Point, completed a social work internship at Shore Cancer Center and on the inpatient units in the medical center. She developed a strong interest in working in the acute care setting and was glad to become part of the Shore Care Management team.

Tapp serves patients on Shore’s fast-paced Advanced Spine & Orthopedic Unit, where she takes the lead on many discharge planning cases. Working in collaboration with providers, nurse care managers, nursing, PT, OT, speech, dietary and outside referral resources, she assists in formulating safe and appropriate discharge plans for patients and families she works with on a regular basis.

Christine Bracey, administrative director of care management, said Tapp is a very dedicated social worker and patient advocate.

“Taylor gives 110% every day. Family members of patients in her care have commented that she is always on point, knows all the details, and is very compassionate. She will research the best plan and options for her patients and will not give up until she has a successful outcome.”