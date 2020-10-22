Shore Medical Center to celebrate Veterans Day with flag planting tribute

SOMERS POINT — For the last four years, the team at Shore Medical Center has honored our veterans by planting more than 1,200 flags in its park along Bay Avenue. Shore is once again continuing this tradition and inviting the community to be a part of this tribute. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served our country, and these veterans will be honored with a flag.

“While we cannot safely gather in person for a ceremony this year, we will proudly show our support for our veterans with a powerful flag display,” says Fred Banner, Shore’s Chief Information Officer. “This is an opportunity for the community to symbolically come together to thank and honor those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.”

Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag and plant them. There is no limit to the number of names that can be submitted as Shore strives to honor everyone who has fought for our country. Additional flags will be planted in honor of all veterans.

Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they'd like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.