Shore Medical Center names Michael Thompson of Atlantic City its 2020 Employee of the Year

SOMERS POINT — During a Zoom-hosted ceremony March 1, Shore Medical Center named Storeroom Inventory Control Specialist Michael Thompson of Atlantic City its 2020 Employee of the Year.
In a year when so many employees went above and beyond to help Shore Medical Center care for the community through a global pandemic, Thompson stood out for his diligence and pride in making sure departments had the supplies they needed to do their jobs and stay safe - especially when it came to having enough PPE. His heroic performance throughout the pandemic touched every department in the medical center.
At the ceremony, Alan Beatty, Vice President of Human Resources, spoke about each of the honorees nominated for Employee of the Year and thanked them for their role in the medical center. David Hughes, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer, announced Thompson as the 2020 Employee of the Year and commended him for the critical role he played during the pandemic.
“Michael always does an outstanding job supporting our staff and ensuring they have everything they need, but this past year was his time to shine. When PPE supplies were hard to come by for hospitals across the country, and supply chains for all types of medical equipment were disrupted, Michael stayed ahead of the game and ensured our teams didn’t miss a beat,” Hughes said.
Bob Robertson, Administrative Director of Logistics and Finance praised Thompson for his commitment to Shore and being a role model.
“Mike always gives the organization 100 percent, and he is a great example to our departments workers,” said Robertson. “While always smiling and friendly, Mike takes the responsibilities of his work very seriously, which results in the staff and patients being well supplied at all times. Congratulations to Mike on being named Shore Medical Center’s Employee of the Year.”
Karen McKinley, Director of Respiratory Care Services, is thrilled to learn Thompson was selected as Employee of the Year.
“Michael’s honor is so well deserved. This past year has been difficult for all of us but I can not imagine how much more difficult it would have been without the supplies we need to do our job. He was always right there whenever we needed anything, and if he didn't have it, he went to great lengths to find it for us. Whenever I put in an order, it was up here in the department before I knew it. He truly deserves the honor of Employee of the Year,” McKinley said.
Thompson has been employed by Shore Medical Center for 17 years. He started in dialysis, and worked as a clerk for the ICU and maternity before becoming the storeroom inventory control specialist.