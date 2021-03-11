Shore Medical Center names Michael Thompson of Atlantic City its 2020 Employee of the Year

“Mike always gives the organization 100 percent, and he is a great example to our departments workers,” said Robertson. “While always smiling and friendly, Mike takes the responsibilities of his work very seriously, which results in the staff and patients being well supplied at all times. Congratulations to Mike on being named Shore Medical Center’s Employee of the Year.”

“Michael’s honor is so well deserved. This past year has been difficult for all of us but I can not imagine how much more difficult it would have been without the supplies we need to do our job. He was always right there whenever we needed anything, and if he didn't have it, he went to great lengths to find it for us. Whenever I put in an order, it was up here in the department before I knew it. He truly deserves the honor of Employee of the Year,” McKinley said.