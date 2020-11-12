 Skip to main content
Shore Medical Center golf tourney raises $206,000
PHOTO: Volunteers take a break from registering golfers at Shore Medical Center’s A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament benefiting cancer care held at Greate Bay Country Club Nov. 2. The tournament raised $206,000. Pictured from left are Lisa DiTroia, South Dennis; Sue Marino, Linwood; Bonnie Hamilton, Egg Harbor Township; Barbara Ridge, Linwood; Fran Kaplan, Margate; and Mary McGuckin, Ocean City.

 Beth Ann Spiegel / provided

SOMERS POINT — Neither COVID-19 nor 40 mph winds stopped Shore Medical Center supporters from turning out for the center's A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament to help people battling cancer at Shore.

The Nov. 2 tournament at Greate Bay Country Club raised $206,000 to benefit Shore Cancer Center.

More than 130 golfers and friends of Shore Medical Center braved the cold and wind to compete in the tournament, which featured three hole-in-one prizes including a BMW and a chance for the winning foursome to compete in a $1 million shoot-out. While there wasn’t a hole-in-one, there was clearly one big winner — the patients receiving care at Shore Cancer Center.

David Hughes, chief financial officer and chief development officer for Shore Medical Center, said the tournament was held in lieu of the medical center’s annual cancer gala, which has raised more than $2.5 million in the past five years.

“The need for high-quality cancer care close to home doesn’t stop because of a pandemic. Our generous supporters stepped up in a big way to help us raise much-needed funds for our Cancer Center. We can’t thank them enough,” Hughes said. “These funds allow us to continue to grow the cancer program, serve more people and ultimately save more lives.”

In addition to breakfast and a post-event reception of butlered hors d’ oeuvres, golfers enjoyed a variety of food stations along the course. After the tournament, Dr. Vijay Sandilya, medical director of Shore Cancer Center, addressed the crowd to thank them for their support.

