Shore Medical Center April Employee of the Month
042221_lns_shoreofmonth April 21 EOM Mike Smith RN w S Richmond

Shore Medical Center Emergency Department Nurse Mike Smith, RN, and Sherri Richmond, Shore Emergency Department Nurse Manager.

 Shore Medical Center / Provided

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is proud to announce that Michael Smith, RN of its Emergency Department has been chosen as its Employee of the Month for April. Smith, who resides in Egg Harbor Township, has been a member of the Shore team since December 2018.

“Over the past year, Mike’s contribution to Shore Medical Center, the community, and his colleagues has been nothing short of stellar,” said Emergency Department Nurse Manager Sherri Richmond. “Mike is an RN and preceptor in the Emergency Department who volunteers to share his skills and experience with new staff. He is the nurse that always goes the extra mile to ensure the new Emergency Department nurses are ready to handle any situation that may arise in the ever-changing ED environment. Mike looks for educational opportunities for himself and staff, and on his own time, he can be found teaching his colleagues, reviewing cases, and reviewing best practices.”

Richmond continued, “Mike’s greatest attribute, however, is how he consistently cares for and advocates for his patients and their families. His work ethic and intentions are consistent with Shore Medical Center’s values of respecting others, pursuing excellence, and putting patients and families first. Mike is so deserving of this acknowledgment, and we are lucky to have his experience, skills, and positive attitude.”

For more information about Shore Medical Center, visit ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

