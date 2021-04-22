Shore Medical Center April Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is proud to announce that Michael Smith, RN of its Emergency Department has been chosen as its Employee of the Month for April. Smith, who resides in Egg Harbor Township, has been a member of the Shore team since December 2018.

“Over the past year, Mike’s contribution to Shore Medical Center, the community, and his colleagues has been nothing short of stellar,” said Emergency Department Nurse Manager Sherri Richmond. “Mike is an RN and preceptor in the Emergency Department who volunteers to share his skills and experience with new staff. He is the nurse that always goes the extra mile to ensure the new Emergency Department nurses are ready to handle any situation that may arise in the ever-changing ED environment. Mike looks for educational opportunities for himself and staff, and on his own time, he can be found teaching his colleagues, reviewing cases, and reviewing best practices.”