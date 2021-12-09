Shore Auxiliary kicks off holiday season

SOMERS POINT — In communities across the globe, tree lighting ceremonies mark the official start of the holiday season, uniting friends and neighbors together in the spirit of the season. The same happens at Shore Medical Center each year with its Auxiliary’s Tree of Lights ceremony, but with an extra special touch.

Each year in advance of the ceremony, the Auxiliary invites community members to make a donation in honor or memory of a loved one in support of the medical center. The names of those individuals are inscribed in the Tree of Lights Book, with each light on the illuminated tree representing those who have been honored. The listing of inscribed names is posted on the Auxiliary page of Shore Medical Center’s website. This year’s event, held December 1 in Shore’s lobby, raised more than $4,000 for the hospital.

At the ceremony, Shaun LaBoy, Shore receiving clerk, entertained on the piano and Michael Green, Shore orderly, opened the ceremony by singing “Grown-up Christmas List.”