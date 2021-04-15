Shore announces Leader of Quarter

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that Administrative Director of Logistics Bob Robertson is the recipient of its quarterly Leadership Profile Award. The award goes to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in its leaders.

Robertson came to Shore in 1989 as director of budget and reimbursement, and was named administrative director of logistics in 2007. He oversees plant operations, security, nutrition services, construction, materials management and environmental services. Robertson received the Leadership Profile Award in 2013 for his role in overseeing the construction of the new Surgical Pavilion.

Last year, when COVID-19 moved from a threat to pandemic levels, Robertson took the lead in making major changes to the hospital to prepare, from overseeing the conversion of patient rooms to negative pressure isolation rooms to prepare for COVID-19 patients, to making sure staff had the personal protective equipment they needed. Despite the stress of this massive undertaking, Robertson and his team always went above and beyond to keep staff and patients safe.