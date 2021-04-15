Shore announces Leader of Quarter

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that Administrative Director of Logistics Bob Robertson is the recipient of its quarterly Leadership Profile Award. The award goes to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in its leaders.
Robertson came to Shore in 1989 as director of budget and reimbursement, and was named administrative director of logistics in 2007. He oversees plant operations, security, nutrition services, construction, materials management and environmental services. Robertson received the Leadership Profile Award in 2013 for his role in overseeing the construction of the new Surgical Pavilion.
Last year, when COVID-19 moved from a threat to pandemic levels, Robertson took the lead in making major changes to the hospital to prepare, from overseeing the conversion of patient rooms to negative pressure isolation rooms to prepare for COVID-19 patients, to making sure staff had the personal protective equipment they needed. Despite the stress of this massive undertaking, Robertson and his team always went above and beyond to keep staff and patients safe.
“From day one, Bob and the team worked nonstop to make sure we had adequate PPE, despite worldwide shortages, something that healthcare workers everywhere feared. But at Shore, thanks to Bob’s leadership, we were always well-stocked and felt confident that our healthcare heroes would be protected,” said David Hughes, chief financial officer of Shore Medical Center.
Bob’s 30-plus years of experience in forecasting supply and demand of materials in the hospital system and his innate drive are what make him successful — but it’s also his love for Shore Medical Center and his colleagues that keeps him going. Shore is more than a workplace for Robertson – it’s like an extended family.
“I am proud to work at Shore, and especially proud to work with the great employees here. This pandemic has been challenging, to say the least, however the effort put forth by the leadership and staff of Shore has been very impressive and a great source of pride for us and the community. The community’s support has been awesome during this period also,” Robertson said.
Robertson holds a degree in accounting from the University of Scranton. He lives in Vineland with his three children, Sean, James and Ellen.