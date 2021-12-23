Santa visits Shore Medical Center pediatric patients

SOMERS POINT — The local Fire Department and the Somers Point Police Department brought Santa Claus to Shore Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 17, where he spent a few minutes outside waving to children who are being treated in its Pediatric Care Center. Parents picked up their children and held them close to the window for a good look while Santa waved and held up stuffed animals and bags full of toys donated by the SPPD and SPFD to our pediatric patients this holiday season. Each child who is hospitalized received a gift from Santa, and the rest will be given throughout the holidays.