Santa visits Shore Medical Center pediatric patients

SOMERS POINT — The local Fire Department and the Somers Point Police Department brought Santa Claus to Shore Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 17, where he spent a few minutes outside waving to children who are being treated in its Pediatric Care Center. Parents picked up their children and held them close to the window for a good look while Santa waved and held up stuffed animals and bags full of toys donated by the SPPD and SPFD to our pediatric patients this holiday season. Each child who is hospitalized received a gift from Santa, and the rest will be given throughout the holidays.
Special thanks to the Somers Point Police Department and Somers Point Fire Department for spreading holiday cheer throughout the city. Together they adopted five local families in need with a total of 14 children to help make Christmas exceptional for them this year. The departments also collected toys for the Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive, which will be given to patients at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. Special thanks to Shore Medical Center’s ICU team who sent Santa with a box of toys for the Wyatt Hopkins Christmas Toy Drive. Learn more about the Wyatt Strong Foundation at oldsoulwyatt.org.