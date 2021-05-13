Recognizing National Poetry Month and recognizing winners of the 8th Grade Poetry Competition

SOMERS POINT — The governing body of Somers Point recognizes the importance of the literary arts in all aspects of the community by supporting the Somers Point Arts Commission in presenting its Eighth Grade Poetry Writing Competition, Poetry in the Park and Somers Point’s poet laureate.

Camila Ramos-Reyna, Hayley Ireland and Marti Harper, eighth-grade students at Jordan Road School, are the winners of the Poetry Competition.

The mayor and City Council and the Somers Point Arts Commission presented certificates of recognition to Camila Ramos-Reyna for "Home," Hayley Ireland for "Our Home" and to Marti Harper for "Summer Flows" and for writing poetry as a means of celebrating the community of Somers Point and sharing their creativity and talent.

The Academy of American Poets has established the month of April as National Poetry Month. National Poetry Month seeks to highlight the extraordinary legacy and achievement of American poets; introduce Americans to the pleasure and benefits of reading and writing poetry; bring poets and poetry to the public; and make poetry an important part of children’s education.