Rabbi David Weis retires after 33 years at Beth Israel in Northfield

Weis considers himself a storyteller.

“I look at sacred scripture and biblical authors and I try to teach those lessons. Some of those lessons relate to the best moments and the worst moments of people on the path of life,” Weis said. “It is not the story of perfect people; they are stories about people who are more like us with flaws and problems. But we can learn that if those people can rise above it, then so can all of us.”

Weis spoke of the importance of relationships he has fostered over the years at Beth Israel, with youth, with the community and with the Interfaith Council.

“It is all about relationships we share,” he said.

Menorah lighting returns to Vineland VINELAND — Main Street Vineland will join the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Salem & G…

Asked if there was one thing he hoped the congregation would remember about his tenure, Weis said, “I hope they remember that Judaism is aspirational. I hope that they aspire to live lives of honor and integrity and seeking justice. Better they forget about me and remember the Torah because if they remember the Torah, they will remember to be committed members of the congregation and the community.”

Weis will remain as rabbi emeritus while Beth Israel brings in a new rabbi. He and his wife plan to remain in Northfield.

“After 33 years, this is our home,” said Weis. He will continue to teach at Stockton, and his wife, Susan Fischer Weis, will remain in her position as the director of the Board of Jewish Education of Atlantic and Cape May counties.