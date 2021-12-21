Rabbi David Weis retires after 33 years at Beth Israel in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Rabbi David Weis celebrated his final Shabbat as the head of the Beth Israel Synagogue congregation Friday.
He is retiring effective the end of the month after more than three decades shepherding the largest synagogue in the area.
Originally from Los Angeles, Weis graduated from UCLA then went on to earn his masters degree from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, California School, where he received his Doctor of Divinity on the 25th anniversary of his ordination.
He accepted a position in Cleveland and was the rabbi of a congregation for five years, which Weis said is about the average stay for a rabbi.
He then interviewed to be rabbi at Beth Israel.
“What I expected would be a few years turned into a lifetime. We love this community and we have been able to share this journey with so many. We have thoroughly enjoyed it. This is where we wanted to be and this is where we raised our family,” Weis said.
Education and sharing knowledge are a lifelong passion for Weis. Whether he is up to his elbows making challah with students in the Beth Israel Nursery School, explaining the story of Queen Esther at Purim, helping students prepare for their bar and bat mitzvah, or teaching religious studies at Stockton, Weis is at home with all ages.
Each year after the Hanukkah service, Weis will sit with the children of the congregation and teach them to play dreidel. He gives the kids Hershey kisses when they win.
“Over the years he must have given out thousands of Hershey kisses,” said congregant Janet Rich.
Lisa Shorr Belkin, past president of Beth Israel, reflected on Weis saying, “He was so good at dealing with families and handling a loss. He always would call and check up on congregants when they were ill or a family member was sick. His concern for others is so genuine. He also shines during the high holidays.”
A longtime member of the Beth Israel congregation, Rich echoed the sentiments.
“Rabbi Weis truly excels at life events; at weddings, at funerals, at bar mitzvah’s, he is terrific with families. If a baby would be crying during service, he would continue speaking and walk up and pick the baby up and just keep talking and they baby would stop crying, it was amazing. He has such a way with people,” she said.
Rich went on to say how much her family appreciates Weis being a part of their journey.
“Rabbi married my husband Ted and I and just recently married our son Hank and his wife in August,” Rich said.
“I am a storyteller. I look at sacred scripture and biblical authors and I try to teach those lessons. Some of those lessons relate to the best moments and the worst moments of people on the path of life," Weis said. "It is not the story of perfect people; they are stories about people who are more like us with flaws and problems. But we can learn that if those people can rise above it, then so can all of us.”
Weis spoke of the importance of relationships that he has fostered over the years at Beth Israel, with youth, with the community, and with the Interfaith Council. “It is all about relationships we share.”
Asked if there was one thing hoped the congregation would remember about his tenure, Weis said, “I hope they remember that Judaism is aspirational. I hope that they aspire to live lives of honor and integrity and seeking justice. Better they forget about me and remember the Torah because if they remember the Torah, they will remember to be committed members of the congregation and the community.”
Weis will remain as rabbi emeritus while Beth Israel brings in a new rabbi. He and his wife plan to remain in Northfield.
“After 33 years, this is our home,” said Weis. He will continue to teach at Stockton and his wife Susan Fischer Weis will remain in her position as the director of the Board of Jewish Education of Atlantic and Cape May counties.