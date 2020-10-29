Post Crashers cooks meal for veterans

NORTHFIELD — Saturday, Oct. 24, was National Make a Difference Day, and the Post Crashers working out of American Legion Post 295 marked the day by making a difference for veterans living in transitional housing in Atlantic City.

“This is the seventh year Post Crashers have worked on a community project. What made it really special this year is, due to the pandemic, we have not been able to gather and make dinners for seven months, so it was good to be back in the kitchen,” said Carol Ferguson, one of the advisers to the group.

The funds to cover the cost of the meals came from a grant secured by Bradley Ferguson, 19, of Northfield. He is one of ten students honored in September for their outstanding volunteer work by Hormel Foods' Top 10 under 20 Food Hero Awards. He was awarded $4,000 for his work with food insecurity.

Carol Ferguson said she put out a notice for volunteers to sign up to help with the preparations for making meals to veterans. Ten volunteers are the who were able to make the dinners at the American Legion Post due to social distancing. Ferguson said the list was quickly filled and plans were underway.

“Obviously, the kids need to serve,” Ferguson said. “It is a good feeling when we are so engrossed in such negativity.”