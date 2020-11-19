Pandemic visitor leaves Linwood a little better than she found it

LINWOOD — While many of us aspire to leave something better than we found it, Phebe Schwartz did just that a few weeks ago. On Friday, Oct. 23, Linwood Public Works installed a new sign in Hartshorne Park on Wabash Avenue, just across the street from Seaview Elementary School.

Schwartz does not live in Linwood, never did and she never met Alfred Hartshorne, the namesake of the passive park that is dedicated to the senior citizens in town. She was here with her husband, Richard Davis, staying with his brother G. Sander Davis and his wife, Judy Davis, during the pandemic quarantine.

As Schwartz explained, she and her husband enjoy a sense of wanderlust. They have traveled to every continent together. Schwartz served in the Peace Corps in Liberia and later taught art on the island of St. Thomas for 25 years. Now the couple is retired and have given up their permanent residence, filled their suitcases and have been traveling for the past eight years. When the pandemic broke out, they were in Peru. It took them three weeks but were finally able to get an embassy flight out of Lima back to Washington DC. After a train to Philadelphia and three weeks of quarantining in a hotel, they moved in with in-laws who live near Hartshorne Park.