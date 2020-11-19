Pandemic visitor leaves Linwood a little better than she found it

LINWOOD — While many of us aspire to leave something better than we found it, Phebe Schwartz did just that a few weeks ago. On Friday, Oct. 23, Linwood Public Works installed a new sign in Hartshorne Park on Wabash Avenue, just across the street from Seaview Elementary School.
Schwartz does not live in Linwood, never did and she never met Alfred Hartshorne, the namesake of the passive park that is dedicated to the senior citizens in town. She was here with her husband, Richard Davis, staying with his brother G. Sander Davis and his wife, Judy Davis, during the pandemic quarantine.
As Schwartz explained, she and her husband enjoy a sense of wanderlust. They have traveled to every continent together. Schwartz served in the Peace Corps in Liberia and later taught art on the island of St. Thomas for 25 years. Now the couple is retired and have given up their permanent residence, filled their suitcases and have been traveling for the past eight years. When the pandemic broke out, they were in Peru. It took them three weeks but were finally able to get an embassy flight out of Lima back to Washington DC. After a train to Philadelphia and three weeks of quarantining in a hotel, they moved in with in-laws who live near Hartshorne Park.
Daily walks along the bike path would take Schwartz past Hartshorne Park. By May, Schwartz said she began to wander in the park taking photos of the flowers and enjoying the pleasant space. “One day I commented to my sister-in-law that the park sign was not in very good shape, it was basically falling apart, and it wasn’t really a very attractive sign to begin with,” Schwartz said. Judy Davis suggested they could make a new sign. “That sounded like a fun project to me. We were not going out much and given we are all over 60 years old and want to avoid COVID 19. I should add that I am a retired art teacher and that means I always think I can do pretty much anything that is art-related.”
Schwartz reached out to Linwood City Clerk Leigh Ann Napoli with her idea. The Linwood visitor would need to get the blessing of the City Council before proceeding. Next came computer generated images of what Schwartz had planned and with a few emails, she got the go ahead from council. The only stipulation was the sign have the official name of the park; Alfred C Hartshorne Memorial Park. That took a bit of redesigning to get it to fit on the 2’ x 4’ sign.
The initial plan was for Sander Davis to create the sign but that was a little beyond his Mr. Fix-It skill set so he suggested Schwartz purchase a blank sign and paint it. Schwartz said she wanted to purchase the sign at a small independent store, not a large chain so she waited for businesses open up and went to Eastern Sign in Somers Point and using some of the stimulus money from Uncle Same, purchased the sign and the paint. “Using the stimulus money for the sign to make an improvement to a city park seemed like a great use of the funds,” said Schwartz. “I didn't really need the money, so decided I'd help other people in the community with that unexpected check.”
As a former art teacher, Schwartz had a color scheme in mind so she matched the sign to trash cans along the bike path and outlined the letters in pink to match the azalea’s in the park. A few weekends in August and the painting project was complete. It took until October to get the sign erected but Schwartz was very pleased when it all came together. The sign project gives the park a new look and it fits with Schwartz philosophy: “Leave as small an imprint on the earth as you can but make as big an imprint on people as you can.”
Now Schultz and her husband Richard Davis are living in St. Augustine, Florida and there have been adventures along the way with more to come. Schwartz has a blog that explains the Linwood sign pandemic project and another about her trip to the Clara Glen Pet Cemetery. Check it out at https://rollingluggagers.blogspot.com/2020/09/pandemic-diaries-week-26-27.html
