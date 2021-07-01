Northfield resident and Mainland grad heads to West Point

NORTHFIELD — Friends and family joined Northfield firetrucks and first response vehicles on Sunday, June 13, to give a surprise send-off to 18-year-old Tommy McGowan, who has accepted an appointment to West Point. The parade headed down Mill Road, past the Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post #295. McGowan thought his family was having a graduation party for him at the Post and no idea the sirens blaring outside were going off in his honor. Well-wishers honked, waved flags and handed cards out the window to the very surprised McGowan.
An Eagle Scout, a member of the Mainland Regional High School National Honor Society and Mustang baseball team said he has long had a desire to serve his community and his country like so many of his uncles before him. But he said it was volunteering at the American Legion first with the Post Crashers back in middle school and then continuing on with other projects that gave him a sense of what direction he wanted to serve.
McGowan worked with Post Commander Mark Doherty and Veterans Administration Outreach Director Patrick Carney on many projects. Just before the pandemic shut everything down, McGowan was working to connect veterans with technology and create a space at the Legion Hall where veterans who might have fallen on hard times could come for help understanding how to access their benefits or look for jobs online.
“I always knew the military would be a part of my future but when I started volunteering at the American Legion, it really became clearer to me,” said McGowan.
He acknowledges that it is going to be a tough haul, especially the first six weeks when he arrives at West Point for training that is referred to as “The Beast.” McGowan said, “I have been working very hard for this and I am ready for the challenge.”
In the letter welcoming him to the West Point Class of 2025 by Lt. Gen. Daryl A. Williams, the Superintendent of West Point, it reads: West point provides leaders of character for our Army who are inspired to careers as commissioned officers and a lifetime of service to the nation. Graduates are obligated to serve on active duty as Army officers for at least five years following graduation. West Point requires cadets with determination, integrity, self-discipline, strength of character, endurance and a willingness to work hard.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo was on hand to congratulate McGowan and presented him with a proclamation from the New Jersey Assembly and said, “I have watched you as you were involved in Northfield since you were young. As the former mayor and as a resident of Northfield this is a big deal and we not only wish you the best of luck at West Point, we as a community are very proud of what you have accomplished and the direction you are headed.”
After his four-year education at West Point, McGowan will graduate as a second lieutenant and owe another five years to Uncle Sam.
McGowan, the son of Margaret and Pat McGowan, graduated Monday, June 21, from Mainland and is scheduled to report to West Point on June 28.
“According to the letter we received we will have about 30 seconds to say our good byes to Tommy when we arrive. He will be gone for six weeks and there is no communication for the entire six weeks,” explained Pat McGowan. “This is a lot of change but Tommy has been working very hard and he is determined.”
He is weighing his options but has plans on majoring in computer science with an emphasis on cyber security.