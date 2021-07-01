Northfield resident and Mainland grad heads to West Point

He acknowledges that it is going to be a tough haul, especially the first six weeks when he arrives at West Point for training that is referred to as “The Beast.” McGowan said, “I have been working very hard for this and I am ready for the challenge.”

In the letter welcoming him to the West Point Class of 2025 by Lt. Gen. Daryl A. Williams, the Superintendent of West Point, it reads: West point provides leaders of character for our Army who are inspired to careers as commissioned officers and a lifetime of service to the nation. Graduates are obligated to serve on active duty as Army officers for at least five years following graduation. West Point requires cadets with determination, integrity, self-discipline, strength of character, endurance and a willingness to work hard.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo was on hand to congratulate McGowan and presented him with a proclamation from the New Jersey Assembly and said, “I have watched you as you were involved in Northfield since you were young. As the former mayor and as a resident of Northfield this is a big deal and we not only wish you the best of luck at West Point, we as a community are very proud of what you have accomplished and the direction you are headed.”

After his four-year education at West Point, McGowan will graduate as a second lieutenant and owe another five years to Uncle Sam.