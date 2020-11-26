Northfield moms are still thinking of their neighbors

NORTHFIELD — For more than two decades, in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, members of the Northfield Mothers League would be busy making pots of homemade soup and batches of cookies to deliver to people in the community who could use a friendly reminder that someone was thinking of them. Of course, we know that this year has been unlike any that preceded it.
COVID-19, social distancing, masks and the general anxiety that goes hand in hand with 2020 are making for a rather isolated period as Thanksgiving draws near. Leave it to a group of moms to figure out how to salvage the Northfield Mothers League's Thinking of You annual effort and still maintain all the safety protocols that are part of everyone life right now.
Megan K. Taylor is the current president of group and said members wanted to figure out a way to make Thinking of You happen this year in light of so much uncertainty.
“Every year we have all baked cookies and made soups and then come together to make up the packages that we would then deliver to people in Northfield. We were worried that some of the people we deliver to each year, many of them are of a more vulnerable age, may have been uncomfortable about taking food that had been cooked in someone else’s kitchen,” said Taylor. The group put their collective heads together and came up with a plan for a 2020 version of Thinking of You that gave them a path forward that made sense.
Taylor said one of the Thinking of You committee members, Jennifer Fresh, reached out to Acme for some help and the Somers Point supermarket donated a gift card for their holiday effort. Another community partner, Tony Canuscio of Little Italy Restaurant in Northfield, offered to donate chicken pastina soup. They used the gift card to purchase cookies from Acme’s bakery department and happily accepted the soup from Little Italy.
The next step in the process was normallhy to gather as a group and enjoy the comradery as they prepared the plates of cookies and ladle up the soup. But of course, this year, that was not to be. But don’t ever tell a group of determined moms they can’t do something. Sunday was a slight modification of the normal day of preparing the soup and cookies. Just four Northfield Mothers League members gathered at the home of Regina Nese-Santo to get the packages together. They prepared everything in boxes and placed them on the front porch for the other members of the group to pick up and deliver.
Inside each holiday bag is a note from the members of Northfield Mothers League saying: "The Northfield Mothers League wanted to be conscientious during COVID 19 times, people may be wary of receiving homemade items. We would like to sincerely thank Little Italy Pizzeria and Restaurant for supplying, packing and donating the soup this year as well as Acme Supermarket for their contribution with the cookies, which still allowed us to continue Thinking of You."
They are making 53 deliveries, all in Northfield reminding their neighbors that the groups members are thinking of them.
“I know it’s different this year, and it’s not what we would normally do, but we are making it work as best we can for this year and even if the soup and cookies are not coming from our kitchen or homemade by members, it is the gesture that we really hope will make people here in Northfield feel good and let them know they are special to us.”
