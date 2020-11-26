Northfield moms are still thinking of their neighbors

NORTHFIELD — For more than two decades, in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, members of the Northfield Mothers League would be busy making pots of homemade soup and batches of cookies to deliver to people in the community who could use a friendly reminder that someone was thinking of them. Of course, we know that this year has been unlike any that preceded it.

COVID-19, social distancing, masks and the general anxiety that goes hand in hand with 2020 are making for a rather isolated period as Thanksgiving draws near. Leave it to a group of moms to figure out how to salvage the Northfield Mothers League's Thinking of You annual effort and still maintain all the safety protocols that are part of everyone life right now.

Megan K. Taylor is the current president of group and said members wanted to figure out a way to make Thinking of You happen this year in light of so much uncertainty.