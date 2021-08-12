Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club awards scholarships

The 2021 recipients of the Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club scholarship awards were honored at the club’s July 15 meeting at La PizzaTega Restaurant in Linwood – only the third in-person meeting since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The club awards a minimum of two scholarships per year in the amount of $2,500 to seniors at Mainland Regional and Ocean City High Schools. The Marvin W. Timbrook Leadership Scholarship is given to a graduating senior of Mainland Regional High School who has demonstrated leadership in marching band or varsity athletics. The John C. Brick Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has been active in the Key Club during junior and senior years and demonstrates exemplary participation in service to the school and community.

Vanessa Karayiannis, of Ocean City High School, is the recipient of the John Brick Memorial Scholarship. Vanessa will attend Rutgers University in the fall where she will major in engineering and row for the crew team.

Mary Katherine Merenich, of Mainland Regional High School, is the recipient of the Marvin J Timbrook Leadership Award. Mary Katherine will attend Duke University where she will major in biology (premed). Her long-term goal is to become a pediatric ophthalmologist.