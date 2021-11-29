Northfield group lets neighbors know it's Thinking of You

NORTHFIELD — It is always nice to know someone is thinking of you.

The Northfield Mothers League once again this year let people all over the city know that someone was thinking of them as they dropped off plates stacked with cookies and bowls of soup just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The tradition of the group’s “Thinking of You” effort began more than 20 years ago when members of the Northfield Mothers League dropped off some soup and cookies to several people they thought could use a friendly face bringing them something made with love.

Over the years the list of people the group delivers to has grown. There are elderly neighbors, people who may be ill or may not have much family to visit along with members of the Northfield Police and Fire departments.

Members baked dozens of cookies and made big batches of delicious homemade soup to share with neighbors. Plans are made and the members meet at one member’s home and like a well-oiled machine they begin.