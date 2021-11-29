Northfield group lets neighbors know it's Thinking of You

NORTHFIELD — It is always nice to know someone is thinking of you.
The Northfield Mothers League once again this year let people all over the city know that someone was thinking of them as they dropped off plates stacked with cookies and bowls of soup just ahead of Thanksgiving.
The tradition of the group’s “Thinking of You” effort began more than 20 years ago when members of the Northfield Mothers League dropped off some soup and cookies to several people they thought could use a friendly face bringing them something made with love.
Over the years the list of people the group delivers to has grown. There are elderly neighbors, people who may be ill or may not have much family to visit along with members of the Northfield Police and Fire departments.
Members baked dozens of cookies and made big batches of delicious homemade soup to share with neighbors. Plans are made and the members meet at one member’s home and like a well-oiled machine they begin.
The soup is ladled into cups to be delivered. The dining room table is filled with containers of chocolate chips, snickerdoodles, peanut butter blossoms, and sugar cookies. Each member grabs a plate and circles the table making a wonderful assortment. The cookie plates are topped off with candy canes and other sweets and then shrink-wrapped and ready for delivery.
The group will also put together food baskets for several families in town who might not otherwise have a traditional Thanksgiving meal to share with their families.
Each member has a list and loads their car for the deliveries and they are off to let dozens of Northfield residents know that someone was thinking of them.
Within a few hours, this group of moms has managed to put smiles on faces all over town as well as their own.
Northfield Mothers League President Megan K. Taylor was smiling ear to ear as she made her deliveries.
Longtime member Carolyn Peterson said after making all her deliveries, “This day is always so special and the people are so happy to see one of our members come to the door. This is really my favorite day of the year.”