Northfield Community School unveils a sensory room

NORTHFIELD — Teachers and administrators were excited to cut the ribbon and officially open the new and permanent sensory room inside the Northfield Community School media center. Elementary School Principal Maureen Vaccaro said she was excited to finally have a dedicated and private space for the sensory room to help address the needs of all students.

“We have had different versions of sensory rooms these past few years, but the dedicated smaller spaces we were able to convert to sensory rooms could always have been better than they were and never met my expectations,” said Vaccaro.

A sensory room had been set up in the school nurse’s office and while the principal said it was not ideal, it worked. But once the COVID-19 pandemic began, the room could no longer be used and proved the district needed to find a permanent space that would meet the needs of the students.

“For all the students who have needed and would have benefitted from the sensory room during COVID restrictions, I am grateful we can keep going on with our ideas,” added Vaccaro.

Finding space in the school is always an issue, the principal said. The new, permanent home for the district’s sensory room is a converted storage area once used by the IT department but no longer needed. Vaccaro said,