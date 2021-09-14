 Skip to main content
Northfield commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 with dedication
Northfield commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 with dedication

NORTHFIELD — The peaceful, sunny morning was not lost on the more than 100 that gathered in Northfield for their Patriot Day ceremony. The morning was much like the day 20 years ago that changed our communities and our nation in ways no one could have though possible.

Assemblyman and former Northfield Mayor Vince Mazzeo called for everyone gathered to put away differences and remember the unity and kindness that followed after the events of Sept. 12, 2001.

Fire Dept. Chaplain Lou Strugala lived in Sandy Hook on Sept. 11, 2001 and spoke of the smoke he could see across the river, the sadness and the PTSD that resulted from that day. He also spoke of the unity and the willingness to help complete strangers and the boats ferrying people out of New York that day.

Part of the ceremony was to dedicated the 32-inch by 18-inch steel artifact from the collapsed World Trade Center. Retired Fire Chief Lauren Crooks petitioned the New York City Metro Police to be one of the municipalities to receive a piece of the collapsed twin towers. It is mounted and will be on permanent display adjacent to Northfield City Hall. The plaque below the piece of steel reads, “Each day we remember September 11, 2001."

