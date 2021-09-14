Northfield commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 with dedication

Members of the Northfield Volunteer Fire Department surround the newly dedicated World Trade Center artifact at Northfield City Hall during their 20-year remembrance ceremony.
Carly Schenk opens the Northfield Patriot Day ceremony singing the National Anthem.
Northfield Mayor Erland Chau, flanked by former Fire Chief Lauren Crooks explains how the city was able to secure an artifact from the World Trade Center during the city’s Patriot Day remembrance ceremony.
The artifact from the World Trade Center was dedicated during the city’s Patriot Day ceremony.
Fire Department Chaplain, Rev. Lou Strugala speaks to the crowd gathered for Patriot Day at Northfield City Hall about the post traumatic stress disorder victims of Sept. 11.
New Jersey Assemblyman, Vince Mazzeo calls for a return to the unity of the days following the Sept. 11, 2001 attack during the Patriot Day ceremony at Northfield City Hall.
Mayor Erland Chau looks at the newly dedicated artifact from the World Trade Center during the Patriot Day ceremony in Northfield.
Northfield Mayor Erland Chau, left and retired Fire Chief Lauren Crooks at the newly dedicated steel artifact from the World Trade Center. The plaque reads, “Each day we remember September 11, 2001.
By SUZANNE MARINO
For The Current
NORTHFIELD — The peaceful, sunny morning was not lost on the more than 100 that gathered in Northfield for their Patriot Day ceremony. The morning was much like the day 20 years ago that changed our communities and our nation in ways no one could have though possible.
Assemblyman and former Northfield Mayor Vince Mazzeo called for everyone gathered to put away differences and remember the unity and kindness that followed after the events of Sept. 12, 2001.
Fire Dept. Chaplain Lou Strugala lived in Sandy Hook on Sept. 11, 2001 and spoke of the smoke he could see across the river, the sadness and the PTSD that resulted from that day. He also spoke of the unity and the willingness to help complete strangers and the boats ferrying people out of New York that day.
Part of the ceremony was to dedicated the 32-inch by 18-inch steel artifact from the collapsed World Trade Center. Retired Fire Chief Lauren Crooks petitioned the New York City Metro Police to be one of the municipalities to receive a piece of the collapsed twin towers. It is mounted and will be on permanent display adjacent to Northfield City Hall. The plaque below the piece of steel reads, “Each day we remember September 11, 2001."
