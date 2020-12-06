 Skip to main content
Northfield Cardinals top Atlantic City Dolphins 12-6 in county championship game to cap undefeated season
The Northfield Cardinals gather for a celebratory team photo after winning the Atlantic County Junior Football League varsity championship. The Cardinals went 8-0 this season.

The Northfield Cardinals varsity football team went 8-0 to win the Atlantic County Junior Football League championship.

The undefeated season was the first in the history of the Northfield varsity program.

The Cardinals, ages 13 and 14, are coached by Joe Russo, the younger brother of Holy Spirit High School football coach A.J. Russo.

The Cardinals rallied to defeat the Atlantic City Dolphins 12-6 on Nov. 22 in the championship game in Atlantic City.

The Dolphins scored on their first possession, but Northfield tied it in the second quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run by running back Nick Medina.

Medina scored the winning TD on a 25-yard run with four minutes left in regulation.

“I’m very proud of the team,” Joe Russo said. “We lost in the championship game last year, and we had five starters return from that team this year. It was great to be able to get the season in, with all the COVID restrictions.

“Our defense played outstanding.”

