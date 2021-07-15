 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New theater space in Somers Point to host shows this summer
0 comments

New theater space in Somers Point to host shows this summer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s a new theatre in town, and they’re kicking things off this weekend with original performances.

“The Wreck of the Spanish Armada,” a tale of rekindled romance, will take place over four weeks at a new creative arts location in Somers Point called “studio;space.”

Owner and award-winning playwright Bill Sterritt, of Cape May, began his own production company, SPQR Stage, after returning to the South Jersey area from Los Angeles a few years ago.

Sterritt’s latest production, “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada,” set in Paris, is a two-act, two-person play. The story follows a romantic relationship between a female physician, played by New York actress Kerry McGann, and a Robin Hood-type character, played by Sterritt, who leads a band of Somali pirates.

The show will open 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 and continue at the same time Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9.

Studio;space can hold up to 50 audience members and will be used for a variety of events, ranging from theatrical performances to concerts and workshops. Sterritt wants the local community to know that the space is available for use — they just have to ask.

“I want people to understand that this is not just a ‘theatre space’ — that anyone could use it for just about any purpose,” Sterritt said in a recent statement.

The studio is hosting a special fundraising night during the show on Saturday, Aug. 7 to benefit Beacon Animal Rescue. Wine and cheese will be provided prior to the performance, and a portion of all ticket sales will go toward the rescue. Other local charities are encouraged to host a fundraising event during the show’s scheduled performances, and can inquire if interested by emailing spqrstageco@aol.com.

Studio;space is located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, across from the Crab Trap Restaurant. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com. For more information on studio;space, call 323-793-2153 or go to StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News