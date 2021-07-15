New theater space in Somers Point to host shows this summer

There’s a new theatre in town, and they’re kicking things off this weekend with original performances.

“The Wreck of the Spanish Armada,” a tale of rekindled romance, will take place over four weeks at a new creative arts location in Somers Point called “studio;space.”

Owner and award-winning playwright Bill Sterritt, of Cape May, began his own production company, SPQR Stage, after returning to the South Jersey area from Los Angeles a few years ago.

Sterritt’s latest production, “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada,” set in Paris, is a two-act, two-person play. The story follows a romantic relationship between a female physician, played by New York actress Kerry McGann, and a Robin Hood-type character, played by Sterritt, who leads a band of Somali pirates.

The show will open 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 and continue at the same time Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9.

Studio;space can hold up to 50 audience members and will be used for a variety of events, ranging from theatrical performances to concerts and workshops. Sterritt wants the local community to know that the space is available for use — they just have to ask.