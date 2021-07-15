New theater space in Somers Point to host shows this summer

There’s a new theatre in town, and they’re kicking things off this weekend with original performances.
“The Wreck of the Spanish Armada,” a tale of rekindled romance, will take place over four weeks at a new creative arts location in Somers Point called “studio;space.”
Owner and award-winning playwright Bill Sterritt, of Cape May, began his own production company, SPQR Stage, after returning to the South Jersey area from Los Angeles a few years ago.
Sterritt’s latest production, “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada,” set in Paris, is a two-act, two-person play. The story follows a romantic relationship between a female physician, played by New York actress Kerry McGann, and a Robin Hood-type character, played by Sterritt, who leads a band of Somali pirates.
The show will open 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 and continue at the same time Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9.
Studio;space can hold up to 50 audience members and will be used for a variety of events, ranging from theatrical performances to concerts and workshops. Sterritt wants the local community to know that the space is available for use — they just have to ask.
“I want people to understand that this is not just a ‘theatre space’ — that anyone could use it for just about any purpose,” Sterritt said in a recent statement.
The studio is hosting a special fundraising night during the show on Saturday, Aug. 7 to benefit Beacon Animal Rescue. Wine and cheese will be provided prior to the performance, and a portion of all ticket sales will go toward the rescue. Other local charities are encouraged to host a fundraising event during the show’s scheduled performances, and can inquire if interested by emailing spqrstageco@aol.com.
Studio;space is located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, across from the Crab Trap Restaurant. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com. For more information on studio;space, call 323-793-2153 or go to StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.