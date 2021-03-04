MRHS football coach gets Sirius about “The Boss”

Smith has seen Bruce and the E Street Band more than 30 times, the first being at Veterans Stadium in 1985 for the “Born in the USA” tour. His favorite concerts and venues? Smith said, “All the shows are great, from his performances with the E Street Band to his solo shows. I loved the Amnesty International Tour back in 1988 but I have been fortunate to see him twice at the Asbury Park Convention Center for rehearsal shows. One for The Rising tour and again for the Seeger Sessions. It is a great, intimate venue on the boardwalk.” Smith said “Thunder Road” is his all-time favorite, with its four plus minutes of singing without a break.

A Jersey guy, Springsteen has many New Jersey references in his music. “His songs carry a lot of meaning from being young and trying to figure things out to growing up and facing adult problems. Many of his songs and albums inspire the blue-collar mentality of New Jersey with the aid of landmarks with Jersey connections like the beach, boardwalk and streets,” Smith said. “Music is a great forum to hit emotions, dreams and memories. As we get older, music provides a time stamp of periods of our life.”