MRHS brings 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' to the stage

LINWOOD — The curtain will go up on the popular “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on May 21. The spring musical at Mainland is the highlight of the year for many, and to the cast and crew of "Joseph," this is a giant leap toward normalcy.
In 2020, the Mainland Regional High School Drama Department was set to bring “Mama Mia” to the stage for the first time. One week before opening night, the pandemic forced everything to shut down and after weeks of rehearsals and practice, the show had to be cancelled.
“We are really excited to bring 'Joseph' to the stage,” said veteran director Becky Sannino. “When we began rehearsals, we were not sure exactly how many people we would be able to have in the auditorium with social distancing requirements. Recently there has been some easing of the regulations, and we are very excited that we will be able to have 250 people in the audience.”
Vocal Music Director Amy Melson said the performances will also be live-streamed, so for those who do not get the opportunity to sit in the auditorium, they will be able to enjoy the live production at home.
Sannino said they chose “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” because it felt like the right show at this time. There is a smaller cast than is normally the case for a MRHS musical. The director explained that in prior years the spring musical in March had a huge double cast. With the show at the end of May, there was competition with spring sports and they are limited because of the number of microphones the actors use. Due to COVID-19, students can not share the mics.
“I like this show because it is somewhat reflective of what we have gone through in the past year — the famine, the hardships people had to go through to keep their families safe,” said Sannino. “The music is great and the kids are moving constantly throughout the show. They really have enjoyed that after this year of not moving, to be up on the stage and dancing is really wonderful. I think it is the perfect show for right now.”
"Joseph" is a biblical tale based on the story of Joseph and the coat of many colors from the book of Genesis. It is a musical comedy with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The music is upbeat and fun.
Senior Josh Darragh, 18, of Egg Harbor Township is playing Joseph. He is happy to have the chance to be a part of the show in his last year at Mainland. Darragh said his favorite song in the musical is “Who’s the Thief?” because of the build up to the song. Darragh will head off to Purdue next year.
There are three narrators for the production — Rachel Lischin, Ella Osbeck and Helene Tjoumakaris. They guide the audience through the show. Lischin, also a senior, is making her final stage appearance in "Joseph." Her first was as an urchin in “Les Misérables” when she was in sixth grade.
“There are moments incorporating dreams and ideas into the show, it’s really so special. It’s fun and I am glad to be a part of it,” said Lischin. “The music really drew me into this show. 'Any Dream Will Do' is my favorite song. It is the first and the last song.”