MRHS brings 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' to the stage

LINWOOD — The curtain will go up on the popular “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on May 21. The spring musical at Mainland is the highlight of the year for many, and to the cast and crew of "Joseph," this is a giant leap toward normalcy.

In 2020, the Mainland Regional High School Drama Department was set to bring “Mama Mia” to the stage for the first time. One week before opening night, the pandemic forced everything to shut down and after weeks of rehearsals and practice, the show had to be cancelled.

“We are really excited to bring 'Joseph' to the stage,” said veteran director Becky Sannino. “When we began rehearsals, we were not sure exactly how many people we would be able to have in the auditorium with social distancing requirements. Recently there has been some easing of the regulations, and we are very excited that we will be able to have 250 people in the audience.”

Vocal Music Director Amy Melson said the performances will also be live-streamed, so for those who do not get the opportunity to sit in the auditorium, they will be able to enjoy the live production at home.