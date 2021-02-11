Michelle Williams of Absecon is Shore Medical Center’s February Guardian Angel of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center has recognized Michelle Williams, R.N., as the February Guardian Angel of the Month. She is a critical care nurse on the telemetry unit and has been a part of the health care team at Shore since 1988.

Telemetry and ICU Nurse Manager Luann McGroarty, BSN RN-BC, said Williams is an excellent critical care nurse and is able to handle any situation with ease. Williams often functions as a preceptor for new registered nurses and as a charge nurse in the telemetry unit.

Using words like meticulous, patient and always reliable, McGroarty said, “Michelle has excellent skills and truly has an innate ability to communicate exceptionally well to patients as well as onboarding new R.N.'s. She is always the first staff member to volunteer for projects, and she is an excellent preceptor with a high standard for delivery of care.”

Williams’ ability to communicate stood out to a recent mother of a patient who made a Guardian Angel donation in her honor.

“My son’s very first encounter with a hospital was his recent six-day stay at Shore. He had excellent care but Michelle stood out. She was a good communicator, compassionate, understanding and expressed genuine concern for his recovery and for my well-being. We are so appreciative for everything Michelle did for our family.”

Williams lives in Absecon with her husband and son.