Mainland's extended school year program honored with congressional proclamation

Mainland Regional High School recently recognized the accomplishments of its extended school year program in a hybrid ceremony at the school.

School administrators, teachers, teaching assistants and students of the program held a Zoom call to pay tribute to the ESY program and the fact that it was one of the only schools in Atlantic County to meet in-person over the summer.

By holding in-person classes during the summer, the program laid the foundation for the school's ability to safely be able to educate in-person during the school year.

During the hybrid ceremony with parents, Mark Marrone, the chief school administrator, and Jo-Anne Goldberg, director of special education, presented certificates to the entire ESY program.

The certificates were from a proclamation by U.S. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who recognized the ESY program Sept. 15 on the floor of the House of Representatives. Individual certificates with the official proclamation were presented to all who participated or worked in the program.