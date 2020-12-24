 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland's extended school year program honored with congressional proclamation
0 comments

Mainland's extended school year program honored with congressional proclamation

  • 0
ESY program

The students, teachers and teacher assistants from the Mainland Regional High School Extended School Year program, which recently received a congressional proclamation from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew recognizing their work to provide in-person teaching this past summer.

 Provided

Mainland Regional High School recently recognized the accomplishments of its extended school year program in a hybrid ceremony at the school.

School administrators, teachers, teaching assistants and students of the program held a Zoom call to pay tribute to the ESY program and the fact that it was one of the only schools in Atlantic County to meet in-person over the summer.

By holding in-person classes during the summer, the program laid the foundation for the school's ability to safely be able to educate in-person during the school year.

During the hybrid ceremony with parents, Mark Marrone, the chief school administrator, and Jo-Anne Goldberg, director of special education, presented certificates to the entire ESY program.

The certificates were from a proclamation by U.S. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who recognized the ESY program Sept. 15 on the floor of the House of Representatives. Individual certificates with the official proclamation were presented to all who participated or worked in the program.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News