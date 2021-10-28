Mainland Regional to honor all veterans, service members Friday

LINWOOD — The Mustangs may be green and white, but it will be a red, white and blue theme before kickoff Friday night when Mainland Regional hosts Clearview Regional.

Starting at 6 p.m. there will be a salute to veterans. All veterans and one guest will be admitted free to the football game. They will each get a swag bag with all kinds of goodies plus free snacks and beverages.

Thanks to a generous discount from the Chick-fil-A in Egg Harbor Township, each of the veterans will receive a chicken sandwich, said organizer Veronica Fath.

Each Nov. 11 for more than a decade, veterans from around the region have made it a point to begin Veterans Day with a great breakfast at Mainland. Unfortunately, this year, like 2020, the event was scuttled due to COVID-19.

“We are so disappointed that we can not host the Veterans Day breakfast again this year,” Fath said. “That is something that every student and staff member looks forward to. It makes all of us feel good to host the veterans and to let them know we appreciate everything they have done for us.”

Mustangs football game announcer Brian Hatz will recognize the men and women who have served by name and announce their branch of service and years served during breaks in the action throughout the night.