Mainland Regional student organizes blood drive in Northfield

Donating blood has always been something that Julianna Lubeck’s family takes part in.

“My grandmother (Nardinia Tomlinson) passed away right before I was born and she needed blood when she was sick, and the blood was there for her. My family donates in her memory so that the blood will be there when someone else’s grandmother or loved one needs it,” said the 17-year-old from Linwood.

The rising junior at Mainland Regional High School recently went with her mother, Toni, to donate at a blood drive in Somers Point.

“It was easy to donate and I felt good about it when it was done. Really, it is something just about everybody can do to help someone. You don’t need to know the person, just that you have the opportunity to do something that could make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Julianna is a member of the Shore Medical Center Medical Explorers and because she has an interest in a career in the health care field she started to talk with Laurie Saint Clair at the Red Cross about their need to increase blood donations.

The Red Cross is always looking to increase donations, and a shortage has become even more evident since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.