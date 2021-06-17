 Skip to main content
Mainland dedicates new crew boat to former beloved teacher
Mainland dedicates new crew boat to former beloved teacher

When Mainland Regional High School boys crew coach Eric Somershoe began practices this spring, he realized the team needed a new boat.

The team’s booster club, led by President John Barnhart and Linwood Councilwoman June Dillon Byrnes, sent word out to the crew community to try and raise money for a new shell.

Within three hours, they had the money they needed — thanks largely to donations by the members of Mainland’s 2007 Varsity Eight boat — Bobby McGee, Dave Malka, Steve Lang, Ryan O’Donnell, Casey McAllister, Ron DeFelice, Will Masters, Jason Does and Steve White.

Former Mainland head coach Dave Funk, Mark Urbon, Bob McAllister and the Bynes family also contributed.

As a tradition, the boat had to be named, and members of the Mainland crew alumni family decided to christen it for a former beloved teacher, Josephine Carney, who passed away earlier this year.

During a celebration of life recently held at the school, Carney’s three sons — Patrick and Joseph Carney and Jon Chappelle — christened the boat with diet ginger ale, their mother’s favorite drink.

The team is looking forward to competing in the boat next season.

