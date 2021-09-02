Local educators look forward to return of students for new school year

Somers PointThere is a new cat in town and it is the Somers Point Jaguar. District Superintendent Michelle Carney-Ray Yoder said the district is pouncing forward as a united school community into the new academic year with a focus on academic instruction that supports all students’ academic as well as social and emotional needs. She said the mascot going from a Jag kitten at the New York Avenue School, to a cub at Dawes Avenue School and finally growing up to be a Jaguar at Jordan Road School is about continuity and everyone being part of the same team.

“The Somers Point Jaguars are pouncing forward as a united school community into the new school year with a rigorous focus on academic instruction that supports their students’ academic and social-emotional needs. Using MTSS as the framework for scheduling and student support, the district will address unfinished learning and set students on a path to academic success,” she said. “Back to School Nights will be held early in September in order to welcome back our families and share the new framework for instruction and other exciting opportunities that students will have the chance to engage in during the year. Please stop by our district website to meet each school’s new mascot and like our Facebook page to keep up to date on all the happenings in our classrooms.