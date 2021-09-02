Local educators look forward to return of students for new school year

It is almost time to put on those new sneakers, pack lunches and fill up those backpacks as the first day of school is just around the corner. All of our local school districts have been working hard all summer making plans for how to get back to school safely with their students in the classroom.
St. Joseph
Regional SchoolJanice Fipp, principal of St. Joseph Regional School, said she along with her teachers and staff are very eager to return strong and in-person for an enjoyable, faith-filled and valuable school year for students and their families.
“We did it last year under the most difficult and challenging situation while staying open for full five-day-a-week in-person instruction,” said Fipp. “We are looking forward to another successful school year.”
This September will mark a return to normalcy. According to Fipp, “There is much more normalcy to our students’ school day this year. Saint Joseph Regional School will return to rotating classes for the younger students for art, music, physical education, library and for computers. Older students will change classes for academic subjects and the creative arts as well. And best of all, we are returning to the cafeteria for our lunches.
The first day of classes is Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a half day schedule through Friday, Sept. 10. Students return to a full day schedule beginning Monday, Sept. 13. For more information, visit sjrs.org or call 609-927-2228 or follow them on Facebook.
Somers PointThere is a new cat in town and it is the Somers Point Jaguar. District Superintendent Michelle Carney-Ray Yoder said the district is pouncing forward as a united school community into the new academic year with a focus on academic instruction that supports all students’ academic as well as social and emotional needs. She said the mascot going from a Jag kitten at the New York Avenue School, to a cub at Dawes Avenue School and finally growing up to be a Jaguar at Jordan Road School is about continuity and everyone being part of the same team.
“The Somers Point Jaguars are pouncing forward as a united school community into the new school year with a rigorous focus on academic instruction that supports their students’ academic and social-emotional needs. Using MTSS as the framework for scheduling and student support, the district will address unfinished learning and set students on a path to academic success,” she said. “Back to School Nights will be held early in September in order to welcome back our families and share the new framework for instruction and other exciting opportunities that students will have the chance to engage in during the year. Please stop by our district website to meet each school’s new mascot and like our Facebook page to keep up to date on all the happenings in our classrooms.
The superintendent said the district will use the MTSS or multi-tiered system of supports to meet the needs of all students. The multi-tiered system uses data-driven problem-solving and incorporates system-level change to address both the academic and non-academic needs of all students. This model provides a comprehensive framework for how and when to administer support, and allows for the tools and time to implement such strategies.
“It is an instructional design framework to ensure all of our students have access to support that meets their individual academic needs whether they be in remediation or enrichment,” said Carney-Ray Yoder. Another focus for the district is on “unfinished learning.”
The superintendent explained that unfinished learning are things students may have missed during the pandemic.
“Unfinished learning opportunities are often the building clocks for new learning and therefore it is important that students have all of the foundational skills necessary for new learning. The MTSS helps to make sure that their foundations are strong and that all students are fully prepared for new learning.”
The first day of school is Friday, Sept. 3. For more information, visit sptsd.org
Northfield
District Superintendent Pedro Bretones said administration, teachers and staff are so excited to be able to return to full-day, in-person instruction for the school year. Bretones was also happy to say that the Northfield School District is planning to have all extracurricular activities in place when school begins and that means school sports, clubs and cherished events like school concerts.
“As you can imagine, this has come with many challenges but the bottom line is that the children will be able to learn where they belong, in school,” said the superintendent.
The Northfield School District is also happy to confirm they have further expanded their preschool program to 12 general education classrooms.
“We are still accepting application and would love to be able to serve all families with preschool aged children in Northfield.”
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 and it is a single session day. To learn more or to register for the preschool program, visit ncs-nj.org.
Linwood
Linwood School District Superintendent Brian Pruitt said as this year kicks off the district is excited about the wellness initiatives and resiliency plans they have set for this year. Supervisor of Special Education Susann Tahsin is coordinating the wellness initiatives with Seaview School Principal Lori Care and Belhaven Principal Jen Luff.
Pruitt said, “The wellness initiatives have been, and will continue to be, a focus for our schools for both students and staff. We deeply recognize the value of these initiatives for individuals and the entire school community both in the short and long terms. We understand the challenges the pandemic has created, and this is definitely a time for us to expand our outreach in this area for our schools.”
Tahsin and Care completed a certification program in applied educational neuroscience and spent the summer providing professional development to district staff members on the brain, stress and the role it plays in both the student and educator.
“These areas are key to supporting the wellness of our school community and focus on ensuring that our students’ brains and bodies are aligned and ready to learn. There isn’t a more perfect time to understand that our brains are wired to be resilient, than during and after a pandemic,” Tahsin said. “Through our resiliency initiative, we will be able to implement brain breaks, focused attention practices, and touch points to reduce the negative effects associated with adverse childhood experiences and the pandemic. Both our students and staff have been living in a state of chronic stress over the past two years, and it is time to support our entire community. Resilience is a combination of inner strength and external support and we are fully prepared to utilize both to create a positive school environment.”
Linwood students return to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, it is a full day. For more information, visit linwoodschools.org or call 609-926-6700.