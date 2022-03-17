Live theater back at Mainland in a family friendly way with 'Shrek'

LINWOOD — Who doesn’t love an ogre who is big, green and sarcastic? Meet Shrek, content to live a life of solitude in a swamp. But a caravan of fairy-tale characters on the run from the tyrannical and very diminutive Lord Farquaad of Duloc suddenly break up the solitude of Shrek’s swamp.

And so, begins the story of “Shrek the Musical,” opening Thursday, March 17 at Mainland Regional High School. The show features 33 student performers along 15 stage crew members helping to keep the show flowing.

Junior Christian Orlowski is Shrek. He said the show has been a lot of fun. His favorite song is “Who I’d Be.” Fiona, played by junior Olivia D’Alessandro shares the fondness for the same song.

“It closes act one and the harmonizing of Fiona, Shrek, and Donkey is special as each consider who they could be if they could be anyone else. I love it,” she said.

Senior Michael Leiderman plays Donkey. He loves the part because he gets to express his true fun side. His favorite song is “Travel Song” that he sings with Shrek.

Senior Mia DeRosa is Lord Farquaad. This is her first foray into drama and she said she wishes she had done it earlier.

“I am having so much fun. The role is demanding because to portray Lord Farquaad I have to be on my knees the entire time I am on the stage, but I love it,” DeRosa said.

Ella Osbeck, Payton Lamp and Franchesca Bozzi juggle multiple roles.

“This is a lot of fun, even if the role of the Dragon was a real workout,” Osbeck said.

Curt Foy is the MRHS drama speech teacher and the director of “Shrek the Musical.” He is in his first year at the school, taking over for long-time director, Becky Sannino who retired last year.

Foy said he chose to bring Shrek to the stage because he wanted to bring back live theater to the school in a good, family friendly way. The show has a real underdog tone and, in a way, it is somewhat reflective of the times, said Foy.

“I am really looking forward to bringing live theater back and having the house packed with people happy to see the show and see our students shine. They have all worked very hard to bring ‘Shrek the Musical’ to life,” he said.

Clair Diviny-Egar is the choreographer, Amy Melson the vocal director, and Derek Rohaly is the pit orchestra director. Costume designer is Marissa Helene Maist. Alex Dannecker is the technical director and Stephanie Maehr is the stage manager.

Performances of “Shrek the Musical” are Thursday, March 17, Friday March 18, and Saturday March 19 at 7 p.m. with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $12 each and are available online at www.mainlandregional.net and at the door. Mainland Regional High School is located at 1301 Oak Avenue in Linwood. Ample parking is available.

There are no seating restrictions in the auditorium and masks are not required.