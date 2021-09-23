Linwood teen earns Eagle Award

Jack Roscoe, 15, of Linwood has earned his Eagle Award. Roscoe is a member of Egg Harbor Township Scouts BSA Troop 94. The Eagle Award is the highest award youth members of Scouts BSA can earn. To earn their Eagle, the scout must complete at least 21 required merit badges, display leadership skills within their troop, and plan and complete a community service project. Of all scouts, only about 6% will earn the Eagle Award.

For his Eagle project, Roscoe constructed three garden beds for the Greater Egg Harbor Township Historical Society. These garden beds will be used for families who cannot afford to have their own gardens but who wish to grow their own vegetables. Some of these crops may even go to charities and local food banks. Roscoe worked closely with Troop 94 leadership and Mrs. Woods of the Historical Society to coordinate his project. He was responsible for arranging for material donations and volunteers to complete the project.

Roscoe has been a scout for eight years. He started in the Cub Scout program, which is geared toward K-5th grade, before crossing over into Egg Harbor Township Scouts BSA Troop 94. He appreciates the experiences he has been able to have and the people he has met along the way.