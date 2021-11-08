Linwood School District sets up COVID vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds

LINWOOD — Now that the Federal Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, the Linwood School District is holding one of the first vaccine clinics in Atlantic County for students in that age group.

Superintendent Brian Pruitt said his office has also reached out to neighboring Northfield, Somers Point and Mainland Regional school districts if they wanted to offer the vaccine to their school families. Pruitt said the surrounding school districts were very happy to participate in the vaccine clinic. The clinics will be held this week at Belhaven Middle School.

The vaccine is being offered between 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Parents have to accompany their children to the clinic. Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2, and it will once again be administered by AtlantiCare. The students will be issued a COVID-19 vaccine record card after they receive their first dose.

Pruitt said he has been proactive in trying to make the vaccine available for the district’s students.

“I contacted AtlantiCare in very early October once information about the dates for the FDA and CDC votes were being scheduled. In my mind, it was important to offer this to families," he said.