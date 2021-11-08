Linwood School District sets up COVID vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds

LINWOOD — Now that the Federal Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, the Linwood School District is holding one of the first vaccine clinics in Atlantic County for students in that age group.
Superintendent Brian Pruitt said his office has also reached out to neighboring Northfield, Somers Point and Mainland Regional school districts if they wanted to offer the vaccine to their school families. Pruitt said the surrounding school districts were very happy to participate in the vaccine clinic. The clinics will be held this week at Belhaven Middle School.
The vaccine is being offered between 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Parents have to accompany their children to the clinic. Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2, and it will once again be administered by AtlantiCare. The students will be issued a COVID-19 vaccine record card after they receive their first dose.
Pruitt said he has been proactive in trying to make the vaccine available for the district’s students.
“I contacted AtlantiCare in very early October once information about the dates for the FDA and CDC votes were being scheduled. In my mind, it was important to offer this to families," he said.
"I wanted a few things — the community to have the option to get this done on-site and have children be in a familiar place and take a proactive step; a quick turnaround — as close to the approval as we could get; parents to have the ease of knowing we could do this for their children without worrying about scheduling appointments at their child's physicians or any challenges with pharmacies. AtlantiCare has been very supportive of the effort to set up the vaccine clinic.”
The superintendent said there was no pushback from parents about having a vaccine clinic at school. A letter was sent to each school family informing them that the district was partnering with AtlantiCare to host a vaccine clinic at Belhaven Middle School. Participation in the clinic is completely optional and only those parents interested were to fill out the form.
Pruitt said the clinic will be for any student over 5 and in Linwood that is roughly 750 students. The superintendent did not have the number of eligible students from the surrounding school districts.
So far this year, only one Linwood School District class had to revert to virtual learning for several days due to COVID, but he added, “It has been a very successful school year overall because of the community's support and the work of our entire district staff.”
Pruitt said the district policy if there is exposure is to identify close contacts through contact tracing and quarantine those necessary with the assistance of the health department. The updated masking language provided through the state before school started changed the definition of close contact for in-school settings, which has helped.