Linwood remembers Josephine Carney, advocate for students, veterans

LINWOOD — The Mainland community lost a true friend when Josephine Carney, of Linwood, passed away. Carney was a reading specialist in the Mainland Regional High School special education department. She was also a dedicated and tireless advocate for veterans.
Chief School Administrator Mark Marrone said, “Mrs. Carney was passionate about her students and an advocate for veteran causes. She dedicated herself to strengthening her students’ ability to read and developing the skills necessary for their success both in- and outside of the classroom. Mrs. Carney was a proud wife, mother and grandmother as well as a friend and colleague to many in our Mustang family. Her tireless efforts on behalf of troops stationed overseas and local veterans brought issues that impacted these groups to the forefront and rallied students as well as community members into action.” The school is encouraging those struggling with the loss of Carney to reach out to members of the guidance department, case workers or the wellness team.
Carney came to teaching later in life. She started at the school ten years ago. Coleen Acord, a reading specialist at Mainland, said of her colleague, “She was a passionate individual. She gave 110% for her family, students and the military.” Acord said Carney became involved in special education when one of her sons was diagnosed with dyslexia. “Jo conducted research, learned, supported him through advocacy groups promoting his education. Afterward, she used that focus, learning and drive toward her students. She did not want to see any student graduate without having the ability to read, write and function independently,” Acord said. Carney developed the course “Writing for the College-Bound.”
Carney was the adviser to the Support Our Troops Club. She was tireless in her support of the military deployed overseas and would collect funds and items that could be shipped overseas. She worked with the faculty and local veterans groups and the club members to host a very popular Veterans Day breakfast for all local veterans.
Zach Giovanetti has been an aide in Carney’s class for the past five years. He called Carney a mentor and a friend to all. “Students who were thought of as unmotivated, problem students, or kids that fought with you every moment all found a place in her classroom. Jo had her own unique style of teaching that others tried to put their finger on. But what I saw was love for her students. It was tough love, but it was the kind of tough love you give to someone when you want them to succeed, sometimes more than the student wanted to, because she saw what the student could be,” Giovanetti said.
Jo-Anne Goldberg is the director of special education for the Child Study Team at Mainland. She said, “Jo Carney was that special teacher who made a difference in the lives of many students. Her expectations were high, and she supported them to reach that bar.” Goldberg added that stopping in Carney’s classroom was a highlight of her day because her students were engaged and enthusiastic as they discussed a novel or a plot.
“She was also a valuable resource for other teachers in sharing her unique teaching strategies. Outside the classroom she was dedicated to assisting the veterans and did so in so many ways,” Goldberg said. “Knowing Jo and watching how she balanced all the commitments in her life inspired me. She was someone you can count on, and who never said no, if you were asking to do something for a student or a veteran. She went the extra mile to not give up on those students who were ready to give up on themselves.” Goldberg concluded by saying it was an honor to have Carney as a colleague and a friend.
In recognition of Jo Carney, Northfield Mayor Erland Chau directed the flag at Veterans Park in Northfield be lowered to half-staff.
Carney leaves behind her husband, Bill, and her two sons, Patrick and Josh, along with four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.
