Linwood remembers Josephine Carney, advocate for students, veterans

Carney was the adviser to the Support Our Troops Club. She was tireless in her support of the military deployed overseas and would collect funds and items that could be shipped overseas. She worked with the faculty and local veterans groups and the club members to host a very popular Veterans Day breakfast for all local veterans.

Zach Giovanetti has been an aide in Carney’s class for the past five years. He called Carney a mentor and a friend to all. “Students who were thought of as unmotivated, problem students, or kids that fought with you every moment all found a place in her classroom. Jo had her own unique style of teaching that others tried to put their finger on. But what I saw was love for her students. It was tough love, but it was the kind of tough love you give to someone when you want them to succeed, sometimes more than the student wanted to, because she saw what the student could be,” Giovanetti said.

Jo-Anne Goldberg is the director of special education for the Child Study Team at Mainland. She said, “Jo Carney was that special teacher who made a difference in the lives of many students. Her expectations were high, and she supported them to reach that bar.” Goldberg added that stopping in Carney’s classroom was a highlight of her day because her students were engaged and enthusiastic as they discussed a novel or a plot.