Linwood parades its love for Betty Hartman

LINWOOD — In any other year, Betty Hartman would have celebrated her birthday with her family with cake and presents. But then of course, 2020 was not just another year. It was Betty Hartman’s 95th year and her family was determined to make sure pandemic, social distancing and masks were not going to stand in the way of celebrating a terrific lady on a big milestone of a birthday.

Betty’s sons Gary and Bob Hartman put the plans in motion to make a memorable day and celebration and they had to sit down and decide who they should contact to help their mom celebrate. So, the best place to start was to consider all the things Betty Hartman was involved with and those whom she might have connected with over the years.