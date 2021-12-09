Linwood Panthers win first football championship in 50 years

On the next two Hammonton possessions, the Linwood linebackers, Hoag and Dylan Grant, as well as defensive end Fin Fiore forced Hammonton fumbles, which were recovered by Fiore and Dante Franchini.

The Linwood offense turned the turnovers into more points with a 10-yard run by Eyde and a 50-yard dash by Franchini, putting Linwood up 28-6. Those runs were made possible by the exceptional blocking of Will Hickman, Trevor Dill, Jasper Colville, Reese Gurwicz, TJ Santarpio, Nigel Hucey, Damon Herzchel, and Joey Niceta.

Hammonton answered with a long scoring drive, culminated by another Peterson touchdown on the last play of the first half, cutting the Linwood lead to 28-12. In the second half, Linwood stopped Hammonton on the opening possession, and Franchini connected with Campbell on a 35-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring.

When asked how Linwood was able to complete the turnaround, Coach Franchini was quick to praise the community.