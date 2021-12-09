Linwood Panthers win first football championship in 50 years

The Linwood Panthers varsity football team won its first championship in 50 years, and completed its first ever undefeated season with a 36-12 win over the Hammonton Hawks on Nov. 21.
Five years ago, Linwood nearly folded their football program.
“We seriously considered it,” said John Franchini, president of the Linwood Panthers. “We had 11 taxi players, 13 peewee players and no JV or varsity teams. But before we just quit, we got together a group of committed families, and we went all-in to rebuild the program.”
Talk about building back better, what a turnaround. Fast forward to this year, and the varsity team went 10-0, averaging over 30 points a game.
In the championship game, Linwood opened the scoring when quarterback Johnny Franchini hit receiver Joey Eyde for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The two have been playing together since taxi, and have grown to finding a way to connect. Linwood’s Lucas DeBaiso made the extra point, putting Linwood up 8-0.
Hammonton answered with a touchdown by Ethan Peterson, but then Chase Hoag, another player who has been with Franchini and Eyde since taxi, burst through the line and blocked Hammonton’s extra point. Eyde then returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, putting Linwood up 14-6.
On the next two Hammonton possessions, the Linwood linebackers, Hoag and Dylan Grant, as well as defensive end Fin Fiore forced Hammonton fumbles, which were recovered by Fiore and Dante Franchini.
The Linwood offense turned the turnovers into more points with a 10-yard run by Eyde and a 50-yard dash by Franchini, putting Linwood up 28-6. Those runs were made possible by the exceptional blocking of Will Hickman, Trevor Dill, Jasper Colville, Reese Gurwicz, TJ Santarpio, Nigel Hucey, Damon Herzchel, and Joey Niceta.
Hammonton answered with a long scoring drive, culminated by another Peterson touchdown on the last play of the first half, cutting the Linwood lead to 28-12. In the second half, Linwood stopped Hammonton on the opening possession, and Franchini connected with Campbell on a 35-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring.
When asked how Linwood was able to complete the turnaround, Coach Franchini was quick to praise the community.
“Our community — Panther Nation as we call it — did this. We have great support from Mayor Darrin Matik and our city leaders. We have a great cheer coordinator and our cheerleaders are simply amazing,” Franchini said. “They come rain or shine and bring an energy that fuels the team. We have a great coordinator, great coaches. Our parents, volunteers and alumni bring the passion.”
The Linwood Panthers varsity team was coached by head coach Jim Barrett, offensive coordinator Kevin LaMonaca, defensive coordinator Mike Brestle, and assistants Mike Blee and Tony DeSalle.
Over the season, the varsity team had 11 different players score touchdowns, two special teams’ touchdowns, forced 15 turnovers, and Franchini had 23 touchdown passes to nine different receivers.
Only time will tell if Linwood can repeat next season, but if Panther Nation has anything to say about it, there won’t be another 50-year drought.